Joe Biden wins primary election in Idaho

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden won the Democratic primary election in Idaho on March 10. Biden received 48.8% of the votes, in comparison to his opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who received 42.4% of the votes in Idaho.

Biden claimed victories in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan, while Sanders won North Dakota and Washington.

The new victories have earned Biden nine delegates from Idaho for a total of 823. Sanders earned seven new delegates for a total of 663.

Although Biden and Sanders are the main candidates remaining in the Democratic race, several of the candidates who have ended their campaign received votes from Idahoans. Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 2.7% of the votes, closely followed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who received 2.4% of the votes.

Incumbent President Donald Trump won the Republican primary election in Idaho receiving 94.5% of the votes. The Republican race was called with 4.1% of the precincts reported.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will cast their ballots next Tuesday, March 17.