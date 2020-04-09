Internship privilege can make students choose between pay and experience

The spread of COVID-19 has driven stock market prices to fall, the rise of the unemployment rate to 4.4% (14.4 million Americans) and the cancellation of summer internships. For graduating seniors, a high level of mystery surrounds the type of job market they will be heading into. With many job listings requiring experience through an internship in a similar line of work, according to an article in The Chronicle of Higher Education, it could be an unattainable requirement.

For Boise State students planning their futures, this is a box that may need to be checked. One way students are overcoming the barrier of needing an internship but needing income to do so is by simultaneously working a full-time or part-time job.

Allison Toth, a senior criminal justice and political science major, works a full-time job with up to 35 hours a week. At the beginning of her spring semester, Toth began working an additional 10 hours a week as an unpaid intern for the Federal Judiciary.

“This internship [requires me]to work at least 10 hours, but I usually end up working more because there is more energy to put into things I do,” Toth said. “It’s a lot of balance, but it’s not impossible.”

For some students, finding this balance is a necessity.

The gap between financially stable students who are able to work unpaid internships versus students who do not have the income available to complete an unpaid internship can be difficult to navigate. With students’ growing need for internships to be able to find a successful job after college, weighing the value of these experiences may be helpful in bridging that gap.

The value of credit

Due to this demand for necessary experience, the debate over the value of a college degree when it stands alone and the potential for a change in hiring in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be added necessity to having an internship.

While students at Boise State can receive class credits for their time in a typical semester, not every department allows students to have an internship for credit while also being paid.

By signing up for the internship class, Toth was able to meet with the internship coordinator Jim Kerns and tailor a plan that met her interests and needs.

“I used to be a police chief and have made a network of connections that have led me to be able to reach out and ask if different departments and places need interns and would be willing to work with Boise State students,” Kerns said.

For the Boise State Department of Criminal Justice, a rule has been implemented for students to only be allowed to work unpaid internships, according to Kerns. Although her internship is unpaid, Toth is able to fill her elective credits while also receiving the skills and experience she needs to put on her resume.

While Toth’s internship allows her to gain helpful experience in her field of interest, some students are required to complete an internship in order to graduate, regardless of their projected impact on career prospects.

Rebecca McKim, a senior kinesiology major, is one of those students. Without a car, McKim had to plan ahead to ensure she would be able to bike wherever her internship was and that positions did not fill up before she could apply.

“Luckily, there’s a lot [of places]in the area, and because I was so on top of it when I went to meet with [the internship coordinators], they said, ‘Yeah, you’re like the first person who’s contacted us, so you for sure have this,’” McKim said. “So, I think because my personality was like a type-A personality, I wanted to plan ahead.”

As a result of her internship schedule, McKim had to take an hourly cut at her part-time job at the Bronco Shop in the Student Union Building. For McKim’s degree program, she must complete 135 hours to achieve all three credits needed for the class over the course of a semester.

McKim worked a paid internship at a physical therapy office during the summer of 2019, where she gained hands-on experience and was given more tasks to do as an employee. With her current internship, McKim shadows her employer and is tested on her knowledge of different aspects of a physical therapy job.

McKim believes both internships to be valuable in teaching her skills she will need, but credits her financial stability for preparing her to take on fewer paid hours.

“[A] barrier I would say is I had pushed [to work less at the Bronco Shop]because it requires such a high demand of hours and I can’t necessarily work at the Bronco Shop,” McKim said. “So, I had to tell my boss, ‘Hey, can I only work two days out of seven days a week?’ So less cash inflow [is a struggle], but I’m lucky enough to be financially stable where that job wasn’t needed to pay for my monthly stuff.”

To work for an unpaid internship, sacrifices will have to be made whether it is working less hours at a paying job or finding time to increase hours at a paid job to compensate for the lack of cash flow. The value that students will receive in networking and receiving class credits can offset the lack of money, but for some may not be enough, especially with such an uncertain future for the post-graduate career market.

In the Treasure Valley’s backyard

Peppershock Media, based in Nampa, Idaho, is one of many locally-owned businesses employing interns from Boise State in the Treasure Valley.

Rhea Allen, co-founder of Peppershock Media, has hired interns for the past 15 years and takes a different route to pay interns. If an intern shows up, completes their duties and follows through on requests, according to Allen, they will receive a stipend ranging from $350 to $400 at the end of their internship, which lasts roughly one semester.

The cost of the stipend is to cover the tuition costs of in-state credits the student takes for one class, according to Allen. The price ranges depending on which school the interns go to.

Students hoping to receive the stipend at the end of the internship must show up, do their work, follow through on what they said they were going to do and not cause any issues.

“I always tell the interns they get out of it what they put into it,” Allen said. “And truly, if they can show up, that’s like 80% of it, right? Then it is theirs and they’ve earned it.”

One of Peppershock’s current employees is Jordan Okeefe, a senior marketing major and Boise State student who interned for the company for two semesters and received credit for the internship through Boise State.

Following his internship experience, Okeefe was offered a part-time position at the company as he completes his senior year. Throughout his experience at Peppershock, Okeefe has networked with a wide pool of individuals and companies that can aid him in future endeavors.

“I’ve gone to more events, I’ve gone to a couple of Nampa Chamber events and I’ve kind of put myself a little bit more out there,” Okeefe said. “[I’ve] definitely grown I think as an employee and as a person.”

Internships can allow for personal and professional growth, but the barriers to receiving those benefits can be difficult if transportation, housing or food insecurity is an issue. Allen has had interns utilize the bus system to make it out to Nampa and they have also set up a carpool with other employees and interns from Boise.

The experience in hands-on learning and the practice of work ethics Okeefe received from his internship helped him in receiving a paid position on Peppershock’s team. Graduating in May, Okeefe will now have a job right out of college.

Although having a job line-up right after college is most student’s dream, that may not always be the case but the skills learned through internships can lend themselves to the job search process.

The value gap

Boise State’s Career Services is a resource available for students that aid them in looking for career options and finding plans to obtain those goals, build a resume and create a network. Another aspect of Career Services is their ability to assist students in finding accessible internships, whether that be paid, unpaid, local, national or international, according to Anne Evans, assistant director of experiential learning for Career Services.

“A paid internship obviously offers the students the opportunity to maybe spend more time at their internship if they’re getting paid because they’re balancing their coursework, their class schedule, their part-time paid job and then an unpaid internship on top of it,” Evans said. “So obviously, a paid internship really helps eliminate some of those barriers for our students.”

Evans recommends that students begin looking for internships during their sophomore year of college, but says it is important to begin applying their junior and senior year. This is because the “access pool” that students who do internships are entered into allows for a greater probability that they will receive a job from their internship or from another similar corporation.

Another factor students have to consider when looking for internships is whether the industry a student is going into is profitable, according to Kelsey Nelson, a career success coach at Career Services.

“We understand that students are not just students, right? They a lot of times have other commitments going on, work or families or anything like that,” Nelson said. “So, it’s one of those [things]where if I could just [tell students]not to think that hope is lost if they can’t fit something into their schedule for a specific semester, let’s sit down and have a conversation.”

Career Services has conducted research and asked employers what their top search was when looking at a resume, and according to Evans, it was internship experience. She also noted other options for students include service-learning courses and working on campus as a student employee.

“The important thing is to participate in these experiences so that you’re not just going to class. I mean, that’s very important and you need that degree,” Evans said. “But you also need those experiences that are going to help you gain those skills that employers are going to expect you to have.”

According to Evans and Nelson, a student’s ability to receive a paid internship can depend on the industry they choose to go into, not their major. With an increase in technology and other diverse areas of work, those with a social work or liberal arts background tend to have a more difficult time finding paid internships.

With Boise State’s partnership with businesses around the Treasure Valley, students are able to talk with Career Services and internship coordinators in their programs to obtain local internships.

Although access to internships is readily available, Evans explained that the access to resources to subsidize an unpaid internship is available, but not guaranteed. As the importance of internships grows and becomes more relevant, the barriers created with unpaid internships can be difficult for students.

However, networking with people and learning skills in a hands-on environment is important, according to Toth. While students this year will have to adapt to a much different atmosphere than past and future jobseekers, finding remote ways to gain experience and go beyond the classroom may be just as effective in the hunt for skill-building opportunities.

“I think it’s really important to get that experience because like we’re saying right now, you can learn everything in school from your teachers [and]from textbooks but it’s so different to actually do it yourself,” Toth said. “And to experience it firsthand, I think that you just get opportunities that you don’t get in the classroom.”