Idaho State Board of Education holds meeting to discuss coronavirus and higher education

On March 13, the Idaho State Board of Education met to discuss the higher education and coronavirus.

State officials and presidents from the different colleges in Idaho called in and joined the meeting. They have received specific instruction from the governor’s office for grades K-12 as well as higher ed.

Dave Jeppesen, the director for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, discussed the state’s plan for school closures from K-12 and higher ed and the cancellation for gatherings of large people.

“The guidance is different based on K-12 versus Higher ed and we talked about that this morning with the governor’s staff,” Jeppesen said.

According to Jeppesen, the Department of Health and Welfare would prefer for K-12 schools to stay open, however, each school district in Idaho makes their own decisions on the matter.

Studies do not show that higher education has the same risks of spreading the virus by going to online courses.

“Often what we see is when the kids are out of school, they [k-12] are out spending time with the high-risk population. They are home with grandma and grandpa or out with family or those sorts of things,” Jeppesen said. “And they can tend to be because usually, the parents are working so that can tend to create more issues in spreading the virus to the most vulnerable population.”

It is not clear to the CDC and the Department of Health and Welfare whether college students staying home is stopping or continuing the spread of coronavirus.

Boise State President Marlene Tromp announced that it would be in the university’s best interest to go to all-online classes.

“Much of our plan mirrors [Idaho State University] President Satterlee’s, we spoke with our accrediting body and they have indicated to us and this is a quote from them that ‘our virtual will be our new normal now,” Tromp said.

Students living in on-campus housing would be allowed to stay on campus if needed and dining services would stay open as well. The university would ask that those who live in the area return home but would not be forced to, according to Tromp.

“I second President Satterlee’s remarks that we need flexibility and nimbleness so we can respond. We need support from our leadership in any messaging we send out,” Tromp said.

Prorated refunds would be issued to those that leave their on-campus housing and end their meal plans. Tromp estimates there will be around $5 million in cumulative losses to the university.

“Some students who have underlying health conditions have already made requests to be accommodated to have their material all delivered electronically and we’ve already responded to many of those,” Tromp said.

No decision on spring commencement has been made at this time.

A motion passed unanimously to have the State Board of Education go on record in support of the presidents’ decisions to move to online classes in light of the recent knowledge of a confirmed case in Idaho, according to Board President Debbie Critchfield