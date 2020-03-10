Idaho dismisses federal law to purchase tobacco and nicotine products at 21

Idaho legislation dismissed the federal law to raise the legal smoking age to 21 on a 10-22 vote. Idaho law remains at 18 years of age for the consumption of tobacco, vape and nicotine products. Although it is now legalized at a state level, stores that sell tobacco and nicotine related products may face federal charges.

According to the American Lung Association, the legislation change from 18 to 21 (Tobacco 21) “could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019, including reducing lung cancer deaths by 50,000.”

Tobacco 21 prevents the sales of smokeless tobacco, hookah tobacco, cigars, pipe tobacco and electronic nicotine devices to anyone under 21. Tobacco 21 also does not allow any exemptions from those who are active-duty personnel or military veterans.

Idaho Rep. Brooke Green supports Tobacco 21, attributing her support to a desire for better health for young adults across the state of Idaho.

“It’s a sound decision. It’s a better decision for our high school students,” Green said. “We have never seen the prevalence of vaping in high school and junior high as we are seeing now.”

Green’s goal in the state of Idaho is to treat tobacco the same as nicotine and vaping products. According to Green, retailers do not need a permit or license to sell nicotine or vape-related products, but a permit is needed to sell tobacco products. Her hope for Idaho is that the state will come together to reduce the vaping epidemic among young adults.

“This is a group effort,” Green said. “This is Republicans and Democrats coming together saying, ‘We have to fix this.’”

Since the enactment of Tobacco 21 in Dec. 2019, many retailers across the nation have been concerned with how it will affect sales. American Journal of Public Health estimates a 2% loss of sales amongst tobacco and nicotine retailers. Zach Neagle, manager at Vapors Alley in Boise, believes that Tobacco 21 does not have businesses or consumers’ best interests in mind.

According to Neagle, business at Vapors Alley dropped almost immediately when Tobacco 21 was implemented.

“There was definitely a decrease in sales immediately,” Neagle said. “They put it into action really fast and didn’t do a waiting period like it was expected. We didn’t have any time to adjust.”

Negale said that, because of Tobacco 21, an entire demographic is not being served.

“It cuts a whole demographic out of our sales,” Neagle said. “I don’t think it does anything to help what it was supposed to do, which is to cut underage smoking. There’s less people that can come in and more people we have to turn away.”

Although Idaho recently dismissed Tobacco 21, retailers that sell tobacco and nicotine related products to those under 21 could face federal charges. Neagle said that Tobacco 21 has banned all prefilled nicotine pods.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration ordered all manufacturers to stop the sale of most cartridge-based e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint flavors.

Tavian Phonasa, a junior media arts student, does not necessarily agree with Tobacco 21. Phonasa says cutting off the supply of anyone who is under 21 and addicted, could cause serious health implications.

“It seems like a spontaneous decision, you’re cut off from everything,” Phonasa said. “One day it’s there, one day it’s not. They need to at least get people some help instead of just cutting them off.”

Phonasa does understand Tobacco 21’s purpose, but he believes the bill is inconsistent.

“I understand the idea behind it, but I think they acted too fast before thinking of all the outcomes,” Phonasa said.