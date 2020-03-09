Idaho coronavirus latest: Preparing for spread of coronavirus among nationwide outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned the public on Feb. 28 that the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is “inevitable.” Following the warning from the CDC, officials are reminding the public to take the recommended precautionary measures to ensure readiness in case of an outbreak.

COVID-19 is an outbreak of a respiratory disease that was first detected in China in Dec. 2019. A coronavirus is a large family of viruses that can spread between people, animals and other living organisms, according to the CDC.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Idaho. Niki Forbing-Orr, manager of communications and media relations for the Idaho DHW, said the state will be updating the DHW website regularly to keep Idahoans informed of the situation.

“We have tested [41] people [and]we still have no cases in Idaho, so things are plugging along,” Forbing-Orr said. “As far as we know, no schools or businesses have shut down [with the exception of]several schools in Northern Idaho that have closed for cleaning.”

According to the state’s website, 41 people have been monitored by public health officials. Of that number, 31 are no longer being monitored, meaning 10 are still under examination. 41 people in Idaho have been tested for the virus, including three Oregon residents that were staying in Idaho.

Because there are no confirmed cases in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has taken to the public and told them to remain calm. He assured Idahoans that the state is closely monitoring the situation, and is prepared to combat the virus should it spread to Idaho.

“While the individual risk for coronavirus in Idaho is still low, the situation is rapidly evolving and we do expect confirmed cases in Idaho at some point,” Governor Little said during a press conference on March 4. “Idaho is prepared, and we all must do our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are sick and avoiding others who are sick.”

Gov. Little and the Idaho legislature approved a $2 million emergency fund advance for coronavirus response on March 6. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and acting chief of the Boise Fire Department Romeo Gervais also announced the creation of a coronavirus task force to prepare the state for a potential outbreak.

On March 4, Boise State announced that four students from South Korea will take part in 14-day self-isolation in order to ensure potential contamination will not spread. Officials said the students’ tests came back negative and they are showing no signs or symptoms of the virus.

Greg Hahn, the vice president for Boise State Communication and Marketing, wants to assure students that the university is closely monitoring the situation and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not affect students.

“Because COVID-19 is a new strain of the coronavirus, it is difficult to project the trajectory and scope of the outbreak,” Hahn wrote in a press release. “Like those at other institutions, Boise State leaders are preparing for multiple possibilities in the event the outbreak escalates locally and federal and state health authorities call for further action, including restricting group events, further suspending travel, moving more classes to an online format and expanding telecommuting.”

