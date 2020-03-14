Idaho confirms the state’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Idaho officials announced on Friday, March 13 that the first case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed in the state.

The first diagnosis was found in a woman over the age of 50 in the southwestern region of Idaho. Officials say the woman traveled to Idaho from a conference in New York City.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), the woman is at her home in Ada County and is recovering well.

Brandon Atkins, an official from Central District Health, said this is not a widespread risk to everyone in the Idaho population. She did travel through the Boise Airport before her diagnosis but was asymptomatic at the time.

“We knew at some point that this would happen,” Atkins said during a press conference. “But the preventive measures and methods we have in place are very sound and solid.”

