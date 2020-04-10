How will Boise State’s commencement change for spring graduates?

The state of the world post-coronavirus is uncertain for most, and college seniors are prominently feeling the effects of COVID-19 in their final semester. On March 25, President Marlene Tromp announced the postponement of the May 9 commencement ceremony for spring graduates, opting for a digital event followed by a ceremony in December.

The way through which the spring commencement will be broadcast is still up in the air, according to Greg Hahn, the associate vice president of Boise State communications and marketing, but keeping seniors engaged similarly to an in-person ceremony is one of the goals.

“You know, it doesn’t just have to be a live broadcast of what we’ve always done,” Hahn said. “There’s a group of students that are always honored by carrying out the flags for their college; obviously, that’s a little different. Maybe if you keep that honorary position and have it play a different role. ‘I’m so and so and I’m proud to present the 300 majors or graduates from the College of Business and Economics.’ You think about how you can make it a little bit more interactive.”

Hahn also noted that there are other events surrounding commencement for students, like the class’s Top 10 Scholars, that could also be changed for the digital world.

Another factor in commencement is family engagement in the event. Whereas families would generally have the opportunity to watch their seniors walk in the ExtraMile Arena, Hahn explained that there may be options for recreating that experience digitally.

“Could you have a moment where you have the sound on for everybody while they throw their caps in the air and you can hear the shouts? I don’t even know if that’s physically possible, so the tech guys are looking into that,” Hahn said. “How do you make it so people can see each other? To me, I think it’s about finding a way to really let students connect with their families and, for a lot of them, they’ll be there with them, right? You can envision a family with a student who is maybe living at home again and they’re all gathered around the screen watching together.”

Hahn also acknowledged that the experience will not be the same for every graduate, particularly those who are not living with their families or have extended family that would also be interested in viewing their commencement.

“If that can’t happen, then it is going to be a virtual experience. I don’t know if it’s possible — and this will be one of the things we talk about with the tech guys — to say like ‘you can watch this while you’re there with a Facebook Live experience or whatever and you connect with a subgroup of your choosing.’ We’re just still learning about what all of the possibilities are.”

As seniors wait for more information on digital commencement, Hahn explained that the university’s administration hopes to hold a dedicated, in-person event for the spring class this fall.

“At the moment, I do think that the idea is to have a separate event just for folks who walk from the spring,” Hahn said. “I think it’s possible that could change; it depends on how many people want to do it. I know it’s kind of a way out and that probably affects folks’ decisions and how the digital plays out. But it’s an important moment for a lot of folks and we want to make that as special as possible.”

Although the commencement experience has changed for spring 2020 graduates, Hahn considers the experience to be a distinctive one, setting this group of graduates apart during this unprecedented time.

“As frustrating as I’m sure it is to go through all of this and then have this thing happen at the end of your senior year, it’s also going to be a crazy, unique moment that few other college classes will have ever shared,” Hahn said. “And I think we want to sort of commemorate that, as well.”



This story will be updated as further information becomes available about digital commencement at Boise State.