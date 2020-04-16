How have Boise State students adapted to the closure of the Rec Center and gyms?

Everyone has a different reason for going to the gym, but most share the common goal of wanting to improve their overall health. The gym can be an oasis for people to get away from the high-speed world. With gyms being asked to close down for health and safety reasons, students and communities have been left scrambling to find ways to stay active.

On March 16, Boise State made the decision to close down Campus Recreation due to COVID-19 concerns. This followed suit with many gyms and fitness centers across the nation that began closing their doors as the pandemic spread. Boise State students are missing their gyms but are adjusting to home workouts and are prepared for their routines to change when they return to the gym.

Antonio Granados, a junior finance major, has found himself cutting down his workout routine drastically.

“I was following a workout plan that used mass building which had all the compound lifts,” Granados said. “Squats, bench, deadlifts or shoulder press were some of the major lifts I did. Anything that I could incorporate multiple muscle groups was key. Now with COVID, I’m just running.”

For some students, going to the gym not only helps them to stay physically fit, but they have also found that it helps maintain their mental health. The Rec Center, like many fitness centers, served as a potential way for students to get away from the stresses of being a student and focus on improving their physical fitness.

“Going to the Rec Center was my time to unwind,” said Lucas Langus, a junior pre-medicine and health studies major. “When I was there, I only worried about one thing at the gym, which was getting a lift in. It was like a relaxing time and coping mechanism throughout the week to help healthily get over life stresses.”

Another Rec Center-regular was Ty Callihan, a senior construction management major. Before the center shut down, Callihan regularly used the facility six days a week, and now he must be creative with his workouts.

“It’s changed my workout plans drastically. I’ve never done any major exercise outside of a gym,” Callihan said. “With gyms being closed, I’ve had to go to body weights and calisthenics to try to keep up with my goals. It’s a huge difference and it’s hard to adapt to that because I’ve never had to do this before.”

Langus and Callihan also had to modify their diets, because they were previously on bulking diets, which made them consume high amounts of calories, proteins and nutrients to gain muscle mass.

“I’ve really honed in my diet,” Langus said. “Instead of dwelling on the fact I don’t have a gym, I’ve focused on how my diet can change and improve going forward.”

Once gyms are able to reopen, students like Granados or Callihan do not plan to return with the same intensity they once were working out with.



“I’m probably going to have to work up to where I once was at,” Callihan said. “I’m definitely going to lose some muscle mass while the gym stays closed, which is unfortunate.”

In the meantime, while students wait for Rec Center to reopen, the center is offering ways to stay in shape at home. Programs like live virtual fitness classes, virtual intramural sports and outdoor activity are just some of the activities currently available for students via The Rec’s website and social media.

“I’m going to slowly get into it, just because when I started working out on Jan. 1, I made great improvements and it will take time to get back there,” Granados said.