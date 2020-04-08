Housing and Residence Life reinforces social distancing policies to students living on campus

Boise State’s director of Housing and Residence Life Luke Jones and Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich sent an email to students living on campus stating that they are required to follow social distancing rules in order to remain housed on campus.

Following the announcement from Boise State Housing and Residence Life that all students living on campus would be required to vacate, nearly all on-campus students have returned home. However, Housing and Residence Life did make roughly 100 exceptions, according to Jones, that allowed students to stay.

Students that were granted permission to stay on campus have since been relocated to Lincoln Townhomes and are still required to follow the social distancing order put into effect by Mayor Lauren McLean on March 24, as well as Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25.

Housing and Residence Life informed students living on-campus that social distancing is a necessity in order to be able to remain on campus and stressed the importance of following the order.

“If you fail to follow these protocols, you put your roommates at risk. That is why failing to follow these social distancing guidelines and the stay-at-home order is a violation of our community standards for housing and can result in the revocation of your university-owned housing agreement,” Jones and Wuthrich wrote. “In short, you will have to find another place to stay.”

The email stated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been great on students’ daily lives, but stopping the spread is necessary for the well-being of the campus community.

“Even small group gatherings of students are a problem,” wrote Jones and Wuthrich in the email. “The virus transmits easily, and symptoms take 5 to 7 days to show after someone is already sick. You could be infected and not know it, passing along the virus to friends or family.”

Since the orders were issued, there have been reports of students not following the statewide orders, according to Rob Littrell, the assistant director of emergency management at Boise State.

Littrell said that the email sent to students was not a threat of eviction for non-compliance, but was meant to inform students that these orders are to be taken seriously.

“We’ve been having issues with students on campus, some out playing volleyball,” Littrell said. “That was the whole intent of the email: to tell students to practice social distancing.”

According to Littrell, practicing social distancing is already having a positive effect on the community and the state.

“The majority of employees are working remotely. We don’t want folks on campus; we want them staying home,” Littrell said. “Both my son and daughter are home right now and they’re going crazy, but we need people to stick with this so we don’t reach that peak. It’s no longer stop the spread, it’s now slowing the curve.