Housing and Residence Life moves students to Lincoln Townhomes

Following the university’s request for all students to move out of on-campus housing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Housing and Residence Life is moving students who were approved for exemptions to Lincoln Townhomes.

Luke Jones, the director of Housing and Residence Life, explained that, as of April 1, roughly 40 students have been moved to the townhomes. Jones anticipates that the final count will be close to 100 students.

Students will not be isolated in these townhomes and will continue to live with roommates as they would in other on-campus housing complexes.

“Yes, each student (3 to a townhome, although it is designed for 4) will have their own bathroom and bedroom,” Jones wrote in an email. “They will have a shared kitchen and will need to practice social distancing within their assigned living space.”

Not all students moved from other campus residence halls previously had access to kitchens. As part of the move to Lincoln Townhomes, Housing and Residence Life posted a call for donations of cookware and utensils for those students.

After a slew of community donations, Jones said the students’ needs have been fulfilled.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and our needs are met to provide students with the basic set up for each kitchen,” Jones wrote.

Dining is not the only change coming to Boise State’s campus this week. An email sent to the Boise State campus community confirmed that additional cases of COVID-19 have appeared in on-campus housing, as well as off-campus apartments where Boise State students also reside.

Jones explained that, in the case of one or more students in the townhomes testing positive for the coronavirus, the Housing and Residence Life team is prepared to work with local and campus entities to determine the next best steps for students residing on campus.

“We work in collaboration with our Emergency Operations Center, Central District Health and University Health Services to determine the potential exposure to others, investigate and develop strategies accordingly to limit future exposure and help the student get the medical attention they need,” Jones wrote.

Updated information on the university’s COVID-19 status can be found on Boise State’s Office of Emergency Operations page and student resources, including health services, can be found on the Boise State student life webpage.