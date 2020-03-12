Hot takes: Four Broncos are one step closer to the NFL

Four Broncos — offensive linemen John Molchon and Ezra Cleveland, wide receiver John Hightower and linebacker Curtis Weaver — competed in the NFL combine on Feb. 24 – March 2, taking them one step closer to the NFL.

With spots on an NFL roster on the line, these four Broncos left everything on the field.

John Molchon

If Molchon did not know before the combine, he knows now that he had some stiff competition at the offensive line position.

There were several offensive linemen that solidified themselves as potential first-day picks, including Louisville’s Mekhi Becton who is 6 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 364 pounds and ran a 5.11-second, 40-yard dash. To put this into perspective, Molchon ran a 5.13-second, 40-yard dash and weighs 309 pounds.

To be fair, Molchon was not expected to put up crazy numbers like Becton. Molchon shined in other areas including the bench press, where he put up 26 reps, and vertical jump, where he reached 34 inches.

Overall, Molchon did alright. The NFL is grading him as a 5.63, which means he has a chance to make a practice squad or the end of a roster.

Ezra Cleveland

Cleveland forewent his senior year to enter the NFL draft and after his combine performance, it seems like the right decision.

After Cleveland’s overall great performance, his draft stock increased and some are saying he has moved up to an early second-round pick. Cleveland led all offensive linemen in the tree-cone drill with a time of 7.26 seconds. His 4.93-second 40-yard dash was No. 3 and his 30 reps on bench press were good for No. 5 among the offensive linemen.

Cleveland is impressive and comes with few weaknesses, making it possible for him to sneak into the first round, but this class of offensive linemen is stacked.

John Hightower

Hightower was a big playmaker at Boise State and his speed was likely the biggest reason for that. So it was no surprise when the wide receiver ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Hightower’s time put him with the draft’s top prospects, and his time tied for 15th overall. He was in the top 10 with his 38-inch vertical leap and the top-five with his 4.21-second 20-yard shuttle.

Hightower proved himself at the draft and he did a lot better than many people expected. But call him a steal; he will not be an early-round pick, but will pay off for whoever takes him late in the draft.

Curtis Weaver

Weaver leaves Boise State with his name written all over the record books. He is the Mountain West’s all-time sack leader and is second in Boise State’s all-time sack list with 34. Like expected, Weaver had a good combine.

Weaver’s performance was highlighted by his seven-second three-cone drill, but his overall performance was good enough to make him a solid first-round pick.

The NFL draft takes place on April 23-25.

