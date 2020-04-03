Here’s what you need to know about Boise State’s new pass/fail grade system

Undergraduate students at Boise State can now opt-in to changing their course grades to a pass/fail system in an effort to prevent lowered GPAs for students during the spring semester. The announcement was made via email on April 3 by Tony Roark, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Leslie Webb, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.

Students can keep the letter grade that an instructor has given them, or change their grades to pass/fail within five days after final grades have been posted. However, once a student opts-in, they can not revert back to the regular grading system for the spring semester.

Anything between an A+ and a C- can be converted to a P; a “Pass” will not increase or decrease your GPA, but a “Fail” will decrease it as any failure would.

“This is the best of the options I’ve seen out there. This was passed by the faculty senate on Tuesday [March 31] and had ASBSU input at that faculty meeting,” Roark said.

The Office of the Provost said in the email that they will release instructions in the coming weeks, and the office recommends speaking with an academic advisor to discuss potential effects of switching to the pass/fail system before opting in.

Other universities, such as MIT, Carnegie Melon and the University of Idaho, have already introduced a similar pass/fail system in response to COVID-19 and student concerns about moving to online classes.

Previously, Boise State extended the withdraw deadline to April 17, which does not affect GPA.

