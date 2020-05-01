Gov. Little speaks out regarding HB 500, HB 509

In late March, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed two controversial bills into law. House Bill 500, which prevents transgender females from competing in women’s high school and college sports, and House Bill 509, which prohibits transgender individuals from changing their gender marker on their birth certificate, have received major backlash from some Idaho communities.

Since the passing of both bills, Little has defended his decision. During an interview with the Idaho Press, Little claims his reasoning behind passing HB 509 was because “one’s birth certificate reflects what one’s sex is at birth.”

“It was like, doesn’t that make common sense, and reasonable, that one’s birth certificate reflects what one’s sex is at birth, just from that premise?” Little said.

Little went on to explain his rationale for signing HB 500.

“I think that the issue is the girl’s right to participate without having to be concerned about who they’re competing with,” Little said. “And that’s why I signed the bill.”

Kathy Griesmeyer, a lobbyist for American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho (ACLU), believes Gov. Little’s choice is discriminatory against the transgender community in Idaho.

“It’s unfortunate that he has such a black-and-white view of sex and gender,” Griesmeyer said.

Griesmeyer noted that ACLU of Idaho will file a lawsuit against Little’s decision.

“We very clearly promised the governor that we would sue in court if he signed House Bill 500 into law and we intend to do that,” Griesmeyer said.

ACLU of Idaho has since followed through with this promise.

Critics of this bill, including ACLU of Idaho, believe HB 500 violates the Equal Rights Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to a report from the Idaho Statesman.

“I think in combination of these two bills… what we saw this year was a very strong, coordinated attack,” Griesmeyer said. “A bill that’s really creating, you know, a solution in search of a problem and using transgender people as this dividing wedge in a really, kind of already inflammatory discussion around transgender rights.”

ACLU of Idaho has openly advocated for trans rights and the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community in Idaho.

“It’s unfortunate that Idaho even participated in those conversations and now with the passing of 500 and 509 the state is leading the way in terms of having the most transphobic legislation,” Griesmeyer said.

For more information on the prevention of transgender female athletes from competing in high school and college sports (HB 500), click here.

For more information on transgender individuals being prohibited from changing their gender marker (HB 509), click here.