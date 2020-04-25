Gov. Little released a plan to ‘rebound’ Idaho’s economy. What does it entail?

Gov. Brad Little announced a plan for reopening Idaho’s economy following the end of Idaho’s second stay-home order, which was implemented on March 25 and expires April 30.

The plan, which was announced Thursday, April 23, is called “Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity,” and lays out criteria that will span several months, meaning that many Idaho businesses will likely stay closed for weeks to come.

The criteria were set with the guidance of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that based economic development and reopening on Idaho’s data, which will be reevaluated every two weeks after April 30.

The current plan holds four stages of two-week intervals, but in order to move to the next stage of reopening business and facilities, the criteria must be met. This includes either a downward trend in COVID-19 cases or an average of less than 20 cases per day over the two-week period.

On April 23, Idaho had 34 new cases.

Another criteria for stage progression is healthcare capacity, which is determined by whether there are 50 unused ventilators and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and a 10-day supply of protective gear for healthcare workers, which will help protect against a surge in cases.

The stages are framed around three central responsibilities: capacity for testing and contact tracing, healthcare system capacity and plans and strategies, including plans for testing and contact tracing, as well as plans for case surges.

If the criteria are met before April 30, May 1 will begin stage one of Little’s process. At this stage, lasting until May 15, the only differences from the current stay-home order are that some activities, like any gatherings, public or private, travel and places of worship are to be avoided rather than outright prohibited, and must follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

The second stage, beginning May 16, will allow restaurant dining rooms, hair salons and recreation facilities to reopen if the necessary criteria have been met. Gatherings of less than 10 people with physical distancing can occur. Before opening, businesses plans must be approved by local public health districts showing an ability to meet CDC guidelines.

In stage three, which in a best-case scenario will span May 30 to June 12, physical distancing must still be in effect for groups from 10-50 people. Bars, nightclubs and large venues will remain closed, but non-essential travel may resume to places that do not have transmission of COVID-19.

If all the criteria are met at each evaluation, stage four will begin June 13 and end June 26, with businesses opening with proper physical distancing measures and groups of over 50 people are allowed and all employees may return to work.

The state has not released a plan that will extend past June 26 if all the criteria have been met. Under this plan, physical distancing precautions will remain in place until at least the end of June.