Gov. Little keeps Idaho in stage 4 while Ada County issues mask mandate

Gov. Brad Little held a press conference Thursday, July 23, discussing stage 4 reopening of the Idaho Rebound Plan and urged Idahoans to wear protective masks and face coverings while in public. Meanwhile, Ada County implemented a mask mandate and remains in stage 3.



“We’re not where we want to be with our coronavirus situation in Idaho,” Little said in the press conference. “We’re seeing increased hospitalizations in certain parts of the state, but statewide our health care capacity is hopeful.”



While Idaho remains in stage 4, Ada County health officials have chosen to remain in stage 3. In hopes of slowing the spread of the virus, Little urges everyone to wear protective masks and face coverings.



“Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and a strong America,” Little said. “Wear a mask if you want our kids to go back to school in August. Wear a mask so our economy can continue to rebound. Wear a mask so we can maintain capacity for health care facilities, so no one has to make the difficult decision about who receives care when resources are limited. Wear a mask to protect lives.”



Currently, Little does not have plans to implement a state-wide mask mandate and is leaving this decision to leaders of local health districts.

Russel Duke, director of Central District Health, spoke about the decision for a mask mandate in Ada County saying, “This local-control concept is very much supported by myself and the board of health. What that allows us to do is exactly what we’re seeing playing out.”



Duke also mentioned that the mask mandate applies to anyone over the age of 2, as well as students when schools reopen in the fall.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean posted a video to Facebook on Thursday updating the public with current advice from healthcare providers and medical professionals.

“I cannot stress enough, following the advice and urgent request from our medical professionals; which have been to wear masks, to wash your hands, to maintain distance, to make sure that you’re doing activities with as low risk as possible,” McLean said.