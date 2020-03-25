Gov. Little issues mandatory stay-at-home order for 21 days, effective immediately

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide, mandatory stay-at-home order for 21 days effective immediately on March 25. According to Little, Idaho’s COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly and steps need to be taken to slow the spread.

All Idahoans will be encouraged to stay in their homes, even those who are not sick, unless they are in need of essential items, like groceries and gas. Idahoans that are high-risk are strongly encouraged to stay in their homes for 21 days.

Grocery stores, gas stations and essential service buildings will remain open for the duration of the stay-at-home mandate. Nonessential businesses, like bars and gyms, will close immediately.

Idahoans are also strongly encouraged to limit public transit unless they are in need of essential services or medical attention.

“I want Idahoans to know we have been making sound steps every step of the way in the fight against coronavirus,” Little said during a press conference on March 25. “Experts tell us that the timing of decisions is extremely important, confident that decisions made have been in correspondence with the CDC.”

Idaho began preparing for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in late January, and according to Little, Idaho was one of the last five states to confirm a case of coronavirus.

The order will be available on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website.