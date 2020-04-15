Gov. Little extends Idaho stay-at-home order to April 30 with amendments for some businesses

With an empty room in front of him and a chart showing the curve of Idaho COVID-19 cases behind him, Gov. Little delivered his decision to extend Idaho’s stay-at-home orders through April 30.

The announcement came during a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. on April 15. Little’s announcement includes amendments to the state’s previous stay-at-home order, which went into effect on March 25 and was set to end this evening.

According to Little, the extension will implement “some exceptions to begin to allow our economy to reopen safely” in the next 15 days:

Allows some previously non-essential facilities and services, such as retailers, to reopen and offer curbside pickup and delivery services. This does not include businesses where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as public events, nightclubs, bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair and nail salons.

Those businesses who were previously deemed non-essential can prepare for reopening after April 30, provided that they: Maintain social distancing for staff and patrons. Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverage for employees and patrons. Limit number of people in the business at a time. Direct flow of people in the operation. Offer curbside and pickup delivery.

Requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their re-entry This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.



“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said.

Today’s amendment is set to be reevaluated on April 30.

As of 5 p.m. MT on April 14, Idaho has 1,464 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths.

Little also stressed that everyone must continue social distancing and wearing face masks or protective gear in public places.

“The state-wide order is working; your efforts are working,” Little said. “We can only imagine how many more cases and deaths we would have today if we hadn’t sacrificed together to slow the spread. We are truly seeing a flattening of the curve.”