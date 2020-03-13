Gov. Little declares state of emergency in Idaho amid coronavirus outbreaks

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced during a press conference on March 13 that the state has signed an emergency declaration to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Idaho.

According to Gov. Little, the emergency declaration will allow more flexibility for the state in terms of buying necessary supplies and equipment to combat the spread of the virus. Little said the extra funds will also give the state access to vital equipment, like respirators, and will allow nurses to quickly renew their licenses.

Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with 118 people previously tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and 13 people tested through commercial labs. 11 out of 48 people are currently being monitored, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Little also announced that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has implemented a “strike team”. Their sole responsibility will be protecting Idahoans that are at high risk if the virus is contracted, such as the elderly and those with weak immune systems or pre-existing health conditions.

“If too many people get sick too soon, our healthcare facilities will not have the capacity to deal with it,” Little said during a press conference. “We must not be alarmed, but we must be cautious.”

For more information about the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho, visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website.