Gov. Little announces back to work incentive

Gov. Brad Little has announced plans to incentivize Idaho citizens to return to work.



“A strong economic rebound cannot occur without workers returning to a job, and the new return to work cash bonuses incentivize our workforce to get back to work safely,” Little said in a press release.



The plan, which calls for a one-time bonus of $1500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees, will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The incentive hopes to get Idaho residents off unemployment benefits.



The CARES Act provided $1.25 billion to Idaho and $100 million of that will be used to pay Idaho workers the one-time bonuses.



Many of those eligible for the bonus are full-time and part-time Boise State students who work off-campus and were furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Hiatt, a graduate student studying athletic training was furloughed but has since returned to work part-time.



“I did get an email about it,” Hiatt said. “All I needed was my TAP (Taxpayer Access Point) code to apply, so I’m just waiting for it to be mailed to me.”



The incentive is a huge relief for Hiatt as some of her stressors have been put to rest now that she has been able to return to work. She is grateful for being able to go back to work knowing that an added bonus will help her out.



“I will put every penny of it towards paying my summer tuition, that way I don’t have to use my own money to pay for it. Thank goodness for the help that was provided,” Hiatt said.



Idaho Senator Mark Nye believes the state should be focusing on the many Idaho residents who still have not received unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic.



“There has been and is a large backlog of claims pending for some weeks — and this is where I and most legislators hear the anguish and fear the most,” Nye wrote in an email.



Idaho’s unemployment rate reached an all-time high of 11.8% in April 2020, the highest peak was previously 10.9% in December 1982.



Idaho was one of the last states with a confirmed coronavirus case at the beginning of March and one of the first with a concrete plan in place to open the economy responsibly and safely in stages, according to Little’s press release.



Employers will be required to apply on behalf of their employees through their TAP account.



Eligible employees need to have returned to work beginning May 1, 2020 through July 1, 2020 and make under $75,000 annually.



Applications will be accepted starting July 13th, 2020.





