Gov. Brad Little signs anti-transgender bills into law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed two anti-transgender legislation into state law on Monday, March 30. The two bills have been greeted with controversy from both sides of Idaho’s political spectrum.

House Bill 500 prohibits transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams at the high school and college level, while House Bill 509 prohibits transgender individuals from changing their gender on their birth certificate to align with their gender identity.

Passing HB 509 defies a federal court decision from a past Idaho law that decided the prevention of changing gender markers on birth certificates of transgender individuals was unconstitutional.

Rep. Lauren Necochea explained that numerous lawyers and legal advocacy groups have predicted these pieces of legislation will end up in court, which could cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

“I am disgusted and disappointed that Governor Little has decided to waste valuable taxpayer money to fight court battles over issues that are not a priority to Idahoans,” Necochea said in a press release. “Our residents are losing their jobs, getting kicked out of their homes, and struggling to make ends meet. Instead of wasting state money to fight court battles that we have already lost in the past, we should be prioritizing taking care of our fellow Idahoans.”

Little did not release a statement upon signing either piece of legislation.