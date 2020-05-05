Get to know the Arbiter Sports & Rec staff with their favorite professional sports teams

While professional sports seasons came to an unexpected halt across the nation, the team spirit and loyalty amongst these staff members remain. Although they are currently unable to cheer for their favorite professional sports teams in their respective seasons, these writers and editors at The Arbiter will be ready to get back into the game as soon as the athletes are back in action.

Delaney Brassil: Sports Editor

Boston Red Sox (MLB)

The lone sports team that Brassil has constantly cheered for throughout her life is the Boston Red Sox.

Baseball has always been her favorite sport to watch and much of that was due to her father’s background. Brassil’s father grew up in Boston working on the Fenway Park grounds crew after he graduated from college in the 1980s. Since childhood, her entire family has embraced this hometown support.

While there have been plenty of tragedies in being a Red Sox fan, Brassil has remained a loyal fan over the years and has developed an undying appreciation for “underdog” teams like the Boston Red Sox.

Autum Robertson: Sports Reporter

Chicago Bears (NFL)

Robertson’s father is from Chicago, so when it comes to professional sports, her family has always cheered for their home teams, whether it be the Cubs in baseball, Bulls in basketball or the Bears in football.

She enjoyed watching all Chicago sports teams play, but in the end, the Bears were the one team Robertson preferred watching more than the others.

Through all the Bears struggles in recent years, Robertson remains dedicated to being a loyal fan and enjoys watching NFL games every year.

Her growing passion for the game of football has inspired her dream job of becoming a sideline reporter in the NFL someday.

Mackenzie Hudson: Staff Writer and Digital Content Manager

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Born and raised in Southern California, Hudson has attended numerous baseball games at Dodger Stadium which allowed her to develop a true passion for the game of baseball.

She has grown into an avid sports fan in general, but there is not another professional sports team out there that she would rather support than the “Boys in Blue.”

Hudson’s dream career is to become the Dodgers team photographer.

Zach Krufka: Staff Writer

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Being another person who spent most of his life living in Southern California, Krufka had to choose between rooting for the Los Angeles Angels or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB.

Krufka’s father was the one person who inspired him in becoming a Dodgers fan ever since he was a little kid. Growing up, he enjoyed watching and attending Dodgers games while his family enjoyed being season ticket holders for Dodgers home games for many years.

To this day, Krufka’s dedication to the Dodgers is still present as he constantly cheers for the Dodgers in making a push for the World Series each and every year.

Manny Garcia: Staff Writer

San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Growing up, Garcia never enjoyed watching the NBA. It wasn’t until 2014 when he decided to root for the San Antonio Spurs against Lebron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

He remembers watching the Spurs play the game of basketball with such unselfishness and that is ultimately what drew him in to become an avid Spurs fan.

He praised the Spurs as a team who, he believes, played the game the way it was always meant to be played. Not with individuals shining on the court, but each player contributing and “making the extra pass” to help the team win.

Ever since their championship win in 2014, Garcia has stuck with the Spurs and has enjoyed watching them compete each season in the NBA.

Brad Verbout: Staff Writer

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

When Verbout was a little kid, he immediately became a fan of all different types of professional sports but the one he enjoyed watching the most was the NFL. According to Verbout, NFL games stuck out the most to him because he thinks that every game matters more due to their short 16-game season compared to other professional sports.

As a kid growing up in Portland, Oregon, he did not have a professional football team that was from his hometown, much less the state of Oregon.

In 2010, he attended a Seattle Seahawks game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Seattle, which marked the day in which he became a fan of the Chiefs.

Verbout remains a loyal Chiefs fan to this day, and much of that has to do with his love for the organization as a whole, as well as the tremendous fan base they have maintained over the last decade.

Dawson Danner: Staff Writer

Golden State Warriors (NBA)

Ever since I was five years old, I have been a huge sports fan. Being from the Bay Area in California, my family has rooted for the Oakland Athletics in baseball and Golden State Warriors in basketball for as long as I can remember.

Our family attended plenty of A’s games, but it was the Warriors games that were the catalyst in the development of my strong passion for the Warriors and NBA basketball.

The Warriors have won three championships in the last five years which leads many people to say that I am a “bandwagon fan.” Sure, they have been the best team in the NBA in recent years, but I also had past years suffering through all the bad seasons and heartbreaking losses that they have gone through.

Sports have always been my number one passion in life and having teams in different sports leagues to cheer for on a daily basis plays a tremendous role. I cannot wait to see the Warriors continue on their path to success for years to come.