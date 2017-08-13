New satellite areas provide free parking for Boise State students

As of Fall 2017, all currently enrolled Boise State students will have access to the new Student Satellite Zone, which will provide an alternative to purchasing a parking pass. The areas will include lots at Dona Larsen Park, Boas Soccer and Tennis Complex and the Elder Street Park and Ride.

In order to be eligible for this option, students must register their vehicles with the Boise State Transit Center, located in the Student Union Building. They will be issued a pass to display in the car’s windshield at all times. According to the Boise State Office of Communications and Marketing, if a student has already purchased a different parking pass, they may trade it for access to the Student Satellite Zone.

Though the satellite zones are viable options for students who prefer not to pay for parking, the lots are further from the main campus than other parking options. In turn, each will require taking a shuttle or using the ValleyRide buses in order to get to campus.