Frank Church Conference plans to address pertinent issues

The 34th annual Frank Church Conference on public affairs is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 23 in the Student Union Simplot Ballroom from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The conference, titled America’s Future: Refugees, Migration and National Security, is free and open to the public and will address pertinent world issues that have resurfaced in the current political climate.

“Boise has become known as a ‘welcoming’ smaller city for refugees,” said Garry Wenske, executive director of The Frank Church Institute. “Some 1,000 refugees per year have recently been resettled in Idaho, with most of them coming to Boise.”

Wenske explained that Idaho’s economy depends on immigrants for agricultural labor and expertise in the tech industry.

“Hopefully, this year’s conference will help dispel some of the myths about refugees and immigration in an open discussion of some of these issues,” Wenske said.

Conference speakers include local and national experts: Anne C. Richard, former assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration; Jennifer Sime, senior vice president of International Rescue Committee; Jim Jones, former justice of the Idaho Supreme Court; David Bieter, mayor of Boise; several Boise State professors and many more.

Established in 1982, the Frank Church Institute upholds the values and legacy of former Idaho Senator Frank Church, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1957 until 1981. Church was especially concerned with national security and foreign policy during his career.

“Boise State students are now more plugged into world events through social media, far more than previous generations,” Wenske said. “Hopefully, they will benefit from the speakers’ presentations in better understanding issues such as DACA, the banning of visas for certain Muslim countries and how refugees and immigrants cope in adapting to a new culture and life in the U.S.”

Wenske said these issues above likely affect some Boise State students.

A 2016 article published in The New York Times explained that Boise “has accepted more refugees than New York and Los Angeles combined,” as “more affordable, medium-size cities” are ideal for these groups.

Professor Steven Feldstein teaches in the School of Public Service at Boise State and will be one of the conference speakers.

“The issue of refugees is one of the more polarizing issues today, across the country and especially in Idaho,” Feldstein said. “But with conferences like this one, the university can present and raise awareness of different perspectives.”

Before joining the faculty at Boise State, Feldstein served on the Senate Committee for Foreign Affairs and was the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, focusing on international democracy, human rights and labor.

In addition to his extensive experience in D.C., Feldstein advocates for bringing what he has learned back to certain parts of the country in a way that connects global issues with local solutions.

“Boise is not as well connected as some larger cities like Washington D.C. or New York City,” Feldstein said. “It is important for places like Boise to have an understanding of these issues because they affect our community as well.”

Discussing these issues is not always easy. According to Wenske, the mission of the Frank Church Institute “requires open and civil discourse on difficult issues.”

“I wouldn’t be in this role if I didn’t think we could make a difference,” Feldstein said. “There are no easy answers; I don’t anticipate coming out of this conference will solve all the issues.”

However, Feldstein has optimism for students who attend the conference, as they may be inspired to take action at the local or national level, think of ways they can advocate for local refugee populations or even consider a career in global policy or humanitarian issues.

“This may be a first opportunity for students to really think critically about the global refugee crisis,” Feldstein said.