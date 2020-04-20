Fans and athletes reflect on life without sports

A little over a month has passed since March Madness was canceled and sports fans and athletes have felt a domino effect of all live sports and upcoming sports being canceled or postponed in the wake of the global pandemic COVID-19. For some, the lack of sports has led them to search for a way to fill a void. Others are still trying to process the change.

Lifelong Boise State Bronco fan and all-around sports fan, Connor Martin has struggled with this recent, impactful change.

“It’s a weird transition for me,” Martin, a senior kinesiology major, said. “I am used to watching March Madness … and now there’s just an empty spot with no sports right now.”

Like many other people that are self-isolating, Martin and his roommates, who he plays and watches sports with, have turned to TV and began binge-watching different movies and series, starting with “The Pirates of Caribbean.”

Carson Bungay, a senior on the club lacrosse team and civil engineering major, has also found it difficult to adjust to a life without sports. The change was especially hard for Bungay because a lot of time with his friends was spent doing things related to sports.

“Saturday mornings, for as long as I can remember, were always spent watching college lacrosse,” Bungay said. “We would always get the guys together on the team to watch games, so that’s definitely weird.”

Like many others stuck inside because of various stay-at-home orders nationwide, Bungay has also been looking to TV for entertainment, but emphasized that it does not “fill the sports hole.”

“It does not fill it as much as going to practice every day during the week, going on trips and having games on the weekend did,” Bungay said.

The move from playing and watching sports to complete postponement or cancellations happened fast. Once some colleges began to cancel their spring season, it took little time for the rest of college sports to follow. For some athletes, it happened so suddenly they have still yet to process it.

“I wouldn’t say it was shocking [when club sports were canceled],” Bungay said. “It was kind of expected but the reality that I’m done playing lacrosse hasn’t really hit yet. I don’t expect it to hit until probably August when I’d be coming back to school and starting lacrosse again, and I won’t be doing that this time.”

Ethan Raygor, who plays on the men’s soccer club team and is a physics major, said the team’s coach, Nick Lehning, has been working to keep the team communicating and practicing during this time. Lehning wants his team to get through this pandemic together and has tried to make this major shift feel more natural by still having them do workouts.

“[Lehning] and one of our upperclassmen sends workouts for us to do and he has been in contact with us a lot. We’re pretty close with each other, like [we have]group chats and everything,” Raygor said. “It’s a tough time and [Lehning] is just trying to keep our spirits up … The other day he sent us [a message]to work on our game without actually practicing. He said to put our greatest strengths and weaknesses in categories.”

Lindsay Wright, a devoted fan of the club soccer team who attends all of their games, has used social media as a tool to keep her in the loop of what the team has been up to.

“I think what’s been really fun is following along on social media with what the boys are doing,” Wright said. “They’re doing Instagram takeovers, one of the guys just the other day did one, that was like ‘ask me questions’ [to get to know him]… I think it’s actually a really cool opportunity to follow along.”

The men’s soccer club is not alone in utilizing social media, most of the DI teams at Boise State have been posting season throwbacks to keeps fans engaged. The soccer team has also used social media to recruit players for next season and they have posts that help fans can get to know the athletes better.

“Like obviously we can’t watch their games and stuff, however, they’ve been really good about making videos, posting updates and blogging … It’s really fun to feel connected to them even while they’re not playing a regular season,” Wright said.

Sports seasons were just beginning, basketball tournaments were about to start and many seniors’ final seasons were cut short. With so many shifts happening at once for sports fans and athletes, some have had a hard time adjusting and for some, it has yet to hit them.

“It happened pretty fast,” Raygor said. “We had a game the day before they made the announcement that everything was canceled and then we had one more practice and had an end of the season party really quick before the lockdown. It is kind of a lot to process all at once. We had started [the season]undefeated, so to have that momentum, and kind of just getting started, to have it stripped away that quickly was really sad.”