eSports holds launch party to celebrate status as varsity program

Boise State eSports held a launch party in the Jordan Ballroom last Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the reboot of the program. The eSports program recently reformatted and hosted the party in order to help spread the word about its new status as a varsity program.

“We’re trying to get the community involved and show that Boise State eSports is here and is going to make a big impact on the community,” said Daniel Wu, sophomore biochemistry major and vice president of Boise State eSports.

In a previous article, The Arbiter explored eSports as an upcoming trend of competitive gaming that many universities have been taking on. Boise State recently added the eSports program into varsity sports.

“I am really competitive, so ‘League of Legends’ having a huge pro scene and competitive scene made it a good fit and community to be a part of,” said Brandon Benoit, freshman computer science major and member of the eSports program.

The event included a display of each game available to play in the program: “League of Legends,” “Hearthstone,” “Heart of the Storm” and “Rocket League.” Each table featured a game and allowed students to play and watch each other compete.

Senior biology major Tae Shin Yang, who has been playing “League of Legends” for five years, was one of the players demonstrating at the “League of Legends” table.

“Whenever I play, it makes me feel all sorts of emotions. I feel happy, angry and sad—and sometimes they all explode. I really enjoy it,” Yang said.

After spending some time getting acquainted with what eSports has to offer, a speech was given by education technology professor Chris Haskell, who hinted at a few exciting new prospects and upcoming features—including a new gaming room on campus.

The second speech was given by Daniel Wu, who encouraged students to join eSports because of the promising future it holds.

“Students at Boise State are trendsetters. We do things differently. We do things better. Our ‘blue turf thinking’ is what helps us realize that the next big thing is competitive eSports,” Wu said. “I am proud to be at a university bold enough to say, ‘Why not take all these amazing gamers, casters and fans, give them the stage and create something special?’”

After the speeches, the audience was given a taste of what the eSports experience is like, as the club members competed in a game of “League of Legends.” There were two teams—Blue versus Orange–and both teams had five competitors. Attendees were encouraged to wear either a blue or orange wristband to promote the team they were rooting for.

The competition ended with a win for the Blue Team, with a total of 28 to 13 kills and a successful annihilation of the Orange Team’s Nexus—the ultimate goal of the game.

For students interested in joining or becoming a fan of eSports, upcoming events are posted in the program’s Facebook page.