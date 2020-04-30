Domestic violence and child abuse: The hidden impacts of COVID-19 quarantine

Stay-at home orders and self-isolation are being used to combat the spread of COVID-19. While many are taking advantage of the opportunity to stay within the four walls of their houses, home is not always the safest place for some.

Many victims of domestic violence and abuse are struggling with how to get through quarantine, according to Chris Campbell Davis, the communications manager for the Women and Children’s Alliance (WCA) in Boise.

“People are at home with unhealthy relationships. [They] are isolated with abusers or with an abusive family member,” Campbell Davis said. “And even locally, we’re starting to see the effects of that.”

According to Davis, the Women and Children’s Alliance has seen a 93% increase in phone calls related to domestic violence in comparison to previous years. Davis believes that the increase in calls could partially be attributed to clients more frequently utilizing digital services in order to maintain social distance.

Unemployment and financial hardships due to COVID-19 can act as stressors that heighten tensions at home.

“It really exacerbates situations where there is abuse or it’s right on the borderline [of abuse],” Campbell Davis said. “They have that pressure cooker feeling, like they’re walking on eggshells. And so it could potentially push a lot of those situations over the edge to where it really becomes dangerous.”

In addition to spousal abuse or violence between intimate partners, children in quarantine are also at a higher risk of abuse. School closures across the country have forced children to stay at home all day or for extended periods of time.

“More than half the time, if there’s abuse happening between intimate partners in the home, it significantly increases the likelihood that the child is going to be abused,” Davis said.

Children, teens and young adults are having to spend a lot of isolated time with potential abusers. For LGBTQIA+ youth, this can pose increased challenges for personal health, safety and wellbeing.

“For LGBTQIA+ students that have had to return home to unsupportive families, they may not be able to safely reach out or have a private space to talk with our staff or a counselor about identity-related needs or challenges at home,” said Kim Camacho, violence prevention support coordinator at the Boise State Gender Equity Center (GEC).

Camacho explained that the inability or difficulty in reaching out may be an issue for victims in an abusive environment.

“Similarly, for students that are living with an abusive partner or family member, they may be experiencing an increase of violence and tension and not be able to safely reach out for support,” Camacho said.

Both Camacho and Campbell Davis expressed their concerns over victim accessibility to online or digital resources, as it is very common for the abuser to control and monitor the victim’s communications in a domestically abusive situation.

“An abusive partner or family member could be monitoring email, phone calls, social media, internet search history or other methods of communication which could prevent their partner from obtaining information on available services or contacting resources for help,” Camacho said. “Additionally, a survivor may have less options for safe shelter right now, especially if they are in a high-risk category for COVID-19.”

Many domestic violence centers and resources are still operating their locations under the stay-at-home order, including Faces of Hope and the Women and Children Alliance.

“Our city views our services that we provide as essential,” said Rachael Bazzett, a crisis counselor at Faces of Hope in Boise. “There’s been some tweaks to the services available, but I don’t think there is any service that we were providing before that we aren’t providing now.”

According to Bazzett, Faces of Hope will still be providing remote counseling over the phone and via video chat. All operations that concern law enforcement and medical services are still available at the center.

Additionally, the WCA will still be offering case management, court advocacy, civil protection orders, and related legal services, according to Campbell Davis. The WCA will also have it’s call center available and virtual services, as well. The GEC is operating remotely and can provide individuals with additional counseling resources if necessary.

“The Gender Equity Center is still providing no-cost, confidential support services for students, faculty, and staff via phone or Zoom. We provide case management, resources and referrals, crisis intervention, and advocacy,” wrote Camacho. “We provide specialized support for identity-related harassment; sexual harassment, sexual assault, unhealthy relationship, relationship violence, and stalking; life experiences related to gender, sexual orientation, and allyship; life transitions and crisis; personal, financial, or academic roadblocks.”

**If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence or abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

If you are in the Boise area and are looking for more extensive resources, including counseling, case management, emergency shelter, and more, please visit:

Women’s and Children’s Alliance website at wcaboise.org for more info

or Faces of Hope at facesofhopevictimecenter.org.

Boise State students and faculty can contact the Gender Equity Center for virtual support and services at genderequity@boisestate.edu or leave a voicemail at (208)-426-4259.