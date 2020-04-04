Derrick Alston Jr. to put his name in NBA draft with the option to return

After leading the Broncos in scoring during the 2019-20 season, Derrick Alston Jr. announced on March 30 that he would be entering his name into the 2020 NBA draft class with the option to return to Boise State for his senior season.

“I just felt like it was the right time to put my name in the draft and enter and I feel confident about it,” Alston said. “Obviously, with the crazy world we live in with the pandemic, the process is probably gonna be altered in some way, shape or fashion. But [I’m] just still very excited to go along with whatever process is going to happen and just get as much information and feedback as I can from teams and then make the right decision.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or the postponement of most sporting events and, as of right now, it seems likely that it will affect Alston’s draft process. There is uncertainty surrounding the NBA combine, workouts and draft day.

As a result, Alston said he is looking to get as much feedback from teams to see where they think he stands in the draft class.

“I think there’s challenges in it,” Alston said. “I think I would have benefited greatly from having a full process with the combine and workouts as well as to go to facilities and see a team see me workout and stuff. But this is the lay of the land, and this is what we have, and [I’m] just gonna take advantage of this process and just have fun with it.”

Alston redshirted his first season as a Bronco and, the following season, he only saw 26 minutes of action. Since then, Alston has made tremendous strides.

Alston finished his junior season campaign with 554 points, the 11th-most in Boise State history; this also led the Broncos in scoring. He led the team with 98 assists and his 167 rebounds were good for second.

Alston became the 31st Bronco to surpass 1,000 career points and, following his collegiate progress, has entered his name in the NBA draft.

“Monday was definitely a kind of crazy day,” Alston said. “…So, you know, I’m kind of getting to this point where I can have that opportunity to put my name in the NBA Draft. So definitely, it was a very nostalgic moment and [I am] just very, very blessed to be in this position.”

Alston has made significant progress during his career at Boise State, but he is predicted to go as a late second-round pick or go undrafted.

“I do see myself as an NBA player,” Alston said. “[I] just want to continue to develop and use this process to continue to grow not only as a basketball player but as a person, as well.”

Alston has until the end of the day on June 3 to remove his name from the NBA draft and keep NCAA eligibility.