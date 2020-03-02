Debating the impact of Christian student groups at Boise State

Christian pop blazes through the spring air. It’s 12:05 p.m. and hundreds of Boise State students are in the quad between classes, funneling through the large space with clubs and organizations on either side of the path, ecstatic about their causes.

Student Christian groups are consistent participants in the quad’s happenings. They are generally the source of the music, and though many students walk right by, eyes straight forward, the members are usually engaged in conversation with passers-by.

These groups make up a significant part of student clubs, and the quad scene embodies how campus interacts with them. Though many may evade the conversation, there is a sizable community that stops to listen or chat, interested in the message of acceptance and community the clubs seek to provide.

For many practicing Christian students at Boise State, being involved in a group that is aligned with their faith is an important part of their college experience. Many students find an affirmation of faith in these groups, but others come to question their teachings and practices.

Contextualizing church and state

Boise State has gone by several names and through many system changes to become the school it is today. St. Margaret’s Hall, which was renamed to Boise Junior College, was run by the Episcopal church until 1934 when the junior college ended its affiliation with the church and secularized.

Though the direct link between Boise State and religion has been cut, there are currently 15 different religious clubs and organizations on campus. Christian groups dominate these clubs with only two non-Christian groups registered.

With this many groups, and some as large as Cru — formerly Campus Crusade for Christ — which brings between 130 and 200 people together every meeting, the popularity of these organizations does not stand to be ignored.

College is a time to grow and establish worldviews, and consequently, these organizations play a crucial role in helping students do that.

Despite the large amount of student involvement in these groups, the university cannot have direct, formal affiliation with the organizations due to a separation of church and state outlined in the U.S. Constitution. However, groups are still allowed to congregate in public university spaces, according to Dr. Jill Gill, a professor of history who specializes in American religious history.

“We ended up with something that separates church from state, but has always encouraged and made space for religion and politics, which is different,” Gill said. “The institutions are separated, but religion has been allowed to bounce off of everything in a very public space way, just not in a formal way — even the formal way has gotten muddy.”

How far the United States should separate church from state is something that has always been debated, according to Gill, and there are still people who argue more for the British model, which is more church involvement, or the French model, which is very strict separation.

Though many universities throughout the world were initially founded with heavy religious influence, Gill said that the secularization of these spaces cannot erase cross-cutting of identities that happens when large groups of people come together.

“To be able to have a neighborhood in which you live where your cross-cutting identities can be explored with people who are like you as you move out from that, that’s nice,” Gill said. “It’s important to be grounded in those ways; it adds to happiness. So these religious clubs provide that intersection.”

Finding support and community

Religious groups typically intend to set student well-being as a primary concern. Andrew O’Brien, a junior marketing major and vice president of Cru Boise State, said that this has been of significant value during his time in the organization.

“Cru focuses so much on that development of the student, and I think we would argue that our religion, our faith, our spirituality influences so much of our day-to-day life than maybe just how we act on a Sunday morning,” O’Brien said. “So being able to be connected with and learn from and poured into by someone years ahead of me has been so beneficial for me.”

O’Brien said that Cru functions similarly to other student clubs where there is focus around a common interest; and he said that a shared faith is the most important thing for him in building relationships in the club. InterVarsity, another Christian faith-based organization on campus, focuses similarly on making sure its members have a place to connect and bond with one another, according to Matt Michalowski, a campus minister for the organization.

“For the last couple years, we’ve been really leaning into mental health,” Michalowski said. “I think it’s a very prominent, present and current thing that’s happening on campus that’s complex.”

Michalowski said that activities offered on campus such as yoga or meditation are linked to spiritual well-being, but that their effect is less in-depth than being a part of a group that concentrates heavily on spiritual well-being.

“I think a para-church ministry, like InterVarsity, comes in with a more in-depth look at, ‘What is another avenue of spirituality?’ So if we’re thinking about this as a tree, this could be another root to the spirituality component,” Michalowski said. “We hold a Christian world-view, so it is kind of a specific belief and faith. But our goal is to press into a spiritual level that we believe exists for students. Just like mental health and wellness is an internal, unforeseen thing, we believe there’s a spiritual reality that is internal and unseen, unexpanded.”

Choosing a separate path

Unlike those who participate in groups like Cru or InterVarsity, there are many students on campus who do not affiliate with dominant organized religions and may feel ostracized by faith as a requisite for participation and acceptance from the group. Though interest in the subject is a requirement for all student clubs, religious clubs are founded upon more than interest, but rather a student’s core identity.

“I think allowing different sects of religion to exist at the university allows more accessibility and makes it so there are less barriers for those students,” said Carter Jones, a junior political science major. “However, I do think it can cause barriers for other students, particularly queer students.”

Jones said that he is hesitant to associate with students who involve themselves with certain religious groups on campus, particularly when they have elements in their doctrines that do not celebrate his identity.

“I think being cognizant that these groups aren’t discriminating against particular identities is the number one step that needs to happen,” Jones said. “There’s a very stark distinction between acceptance and celebration, and I think many religious organizations walk that line.”

For Jones, the discomfort in associating with these groups and their members is the understanding that, at some fundamental level, they believe that something he knows to be at the core of his identity is sinful to them.

This is only one example of a larger discord that is felt by students that grow to understand the world differently while participating in the rest of their life at the university.

“All of my roommates flooded to [Capital Christian]. Even the ones that weren’t super religious were coming, because it was cooler and had more of a trendy vibe,” said Bailey Fadden, senior math major. “The people that were going were people I could relate with more than the people that were at Young Life, so it was a great start.”

Fadden said that she had been involved with Young Life in high school, but had grown out of their methods, and wanted something more catered to her present lifestyle. On the surface, Capital Christian, whose subsidiary, Capital Young Adults includes college students, seemed like the group that could fill that gap. However, Fadden soon realized that her evolving identity was at a disjunct with the beliefs and practices of the group.

“The more friends I made that were atheist or agnostic the more I was like ‘What am I doing here? Is this really what I believe?’” Fadden said. “I was able to take a step back and see it without the rose-colored glasses on. I felt like I was the only one looking around like ‘Does anyone else see this?’”

Christian student groups and clubs are an important element of many Boise State students’ lives. Providing support and faith-based community is at the core of what many of these groups intend. Though there are measurable positives to their existence, some students feel ostracized as well as disconnected from the groups’ members, causing the organizations to feel distant because of their conditional openness.

“We’ve never kept the strict lines of France, but we’ve never had the church-state of Britain,” Gill said. “We do it in a messy way. I think that’s what you’ll see whenever you take a microcosm look [like on campus]you’re gonna see that mess, and the freedom in that mess, and the big questions in it.”