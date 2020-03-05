Dealing with grief: How to navigate on-campus resources

Grief can come to people in a variety of ways, and each person must grapple with it on a personal level. There are many resources on campus that can help guide people through the grieving process, despite the individualized coping mechanisms used to handle it.

Jeni Emerizy is an adjunct professor teaching for the genetic counseling program. Working as a social worker for 18 years in the healthcare field before opening up her own practice in 2018, she has a wide range of knowledge about what grief is and how to move through it.

“Grief is the natural response to any kind of loss in our lives,” Emerizy said. “Most often, people think of the death of someone in their life that’s important to them or a pet, but grief can come in all kinds of forms from the loss of a job to the loss of a beloved childhood home.”

Boise State has resources and services that are designed to help students. Ayako Campion works for counseling services and detailed the different resources people can take advantage of, which can be accessed in the Norco building on the second floor.

“On campus, you can access counseling. You can call the front desk and schedule a counseling intake appointment,” Campion wrote in an email. “We also have a triage/crisis walk-in counseling service where anyone can walk in to see a counselor for a short session during our business hours. We also have an Oasis room where you can be in a room by yourself for 30 minutes. There is a massage chair, sound machine and happy light in the room.”

When experiencing grief, there are no symptoms or designated stages that one must feel. Grief varies from person to person and each situation is unique. Emerizy discussed how the theory of stages have turned more into “tasks” that people take on.

“There’s more kind of tasks, accepting the reality of the loss is one of the big first tasks and that acceptance doesn’t mean approval, doesn’t mean that you like it,” Emerizy said. “It’s just starting to incorporate into your life, the reality that this person really is gone or this loss has actually happened. Ultimately, moving into how to find meaning in your life, and incorporating that loss into your life in a way that you still feel like you’re able to honor what was important about that relationship or about that situation.”

Coping with grief can take place within any timeframe because there is no timeline that needs to be followed when dealing with loss. While there is no one way to navigate loss, there are many things that can occur and take place within someone’s life.

“Everyone’s situation is different, and everyone processes grief differently. Some people face grief right after the loss, some after 6 months, there is no solid timeline,” Campion wrote in an email.

According to Campion, people can experience a variety of different things such as feeling in the dark, being filled with grief constantly or feeling like they are on an emotional roller coaster, as well as feeling physically sick and not being able to eat or sleep. While these are some common experiences, there are other things that can occur that are unique to one’s own experience with grief.

While students are busy and have a lot on their plates, grief can hit unexpectedly and affect them in many different ways. As a student, it is important to take care of mental health; Emerizy shared some advice to students who may experience grief in their schooling or at any point in their lifetimes.

“I would say, communicate with at least professors or people in the department that you trust, just so somebody knows what’s going on and can advocate for you as need be,” Emerizy said.

Each student’s situation contains different circumstances, and if school obligations are out of reach during their grieving process, there are resources on campus to help them navigate their next steps. Jenna Allen is the outreach and prevention case manager in the Office of the Dean of Students and provides students with their options in situations such as a grieving process.

“Students who need to step away from school have the option of withdrawing from some or all of their classes. If they decide to withdraw completely for a semester, they are still able to return the following semester,” Allen wrote in an email. “We will always do our best to help students with whatever they need as long as it’s within our purview.”