David Vogel has turned a passion for gaming into an asset at Boise State

If someone had told a young David Vogel about the likelihood of his video game hobby turning into a real skill that he competes with on the Boise State eSports Intercollegiate Team, he probably would not have believed them.

Vogel first grew a passion for gaming at the age of 14 and still remembers the first time he played.

“The first game that made me a gamer was Tom Classy Ghost Recon Phantom on Xbox,” Vogel said. “It was a game I enjoyed and loved it.”

Vogel, also known by his gamertag, Captainstar, is currently a senior electrical engineering major and has been a part of the team for four years. He has been able to compete with the Overwatch and League of Legends formats.

This season, Vogel has contributed to the Overwatch team with a record of 8-5. The previous year, the Overwatch team was able to finish with a school-best of 48-37. Boise State has had a career record of 89-74 with Overwatch.

Vogel’s journey began like most students who have become involved in the club: by attending a meeting to learn about eSports.

eSports has grown into an officially sanctioned varsity activity for undergraduate and graduate students. Since eSports has made its home in Boise, many students have taken advantage of it.

“I’ve been a pretty avid gamer since high school, and once I heard about eSports, it interested me a lot and I knew I wanted to attend the meeting and learn about it,” Vogel said.

Since Vogel has been a part of the team, he credits awareness as a crucial part of their success.

“It’s the awareness that’s important when you play with other people, you get to learn how they play and get to interact with them without needing to verbally say something,” Vogel said. “It’s overall a team-based game, after a while playing with people you get to know what they will do without them telling you about it.”

Even with how remote eSports can be, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have put some restrictions on how gamers have been able to interact and play.

“Our practice can’t be in the same room, we are all now playing from home. All of our broadcasts are being cut down to a skeleton crew,” Vogel said. “There isn’t much of an audience in the room for broadcast.”

Vogel’s teammates have also benefited from his contribution to the team. Alex Moore (NotKoba), a recent graduate of Boise State, has remained with the team as an eSports operation assistant. Moore has seen how Vogel brings the group together.

“He brings a calming vibe,” Moore said. “We have a few people who are always stressed out, but David walks in and calms everything [down]with the team.”

Brenner Ladd (BrennerBear), another Boise State eSports athlete who joined the team two months ago, has been helped immensely by having Vogel in the room.

“[Vogel is] definitely playing with the team in mind, rather than chasing a solo win for yourself,” Ladd said. “Backing up your team is something David does. He’s always calling out [plays]and it’s been really helpful hearing people’s perspectives.”

Moore explained that his best memory with Vogel never came during gameplay, but rather the times they interacted when they were at competitions.

“Two weeks ago, our team went to the Mountain West eSports Series finals in Las Vegas,” Moore said. “A few of us went down to the arena to watch the games and it was great to get hang out and get to know each other better. We don’t do that too often.”

Like Moore, Vogel shared his top moment of the season as being able to qualify for Las Vegas.

“Seeing us make it to Las Vegas every year is really great for our program,” Vogel said. “Which goes to show how good the program is at Boise State. Being a part of that has been my favorite.”

Since being on the team the past three years, he hopes to be involved after graduation by assisting the team in any way he can.

“I hope I can still come back involved somehow,” Vogel said. “I’ll watch the Twitch Stream that we put on.”