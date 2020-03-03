CultureU team prepares to compete in Hult Prize regionals

Six student teams competed for a potential wildcard to the Hult Prize regional competition on Dec. 6. The winning team was made up of students Kendra Peterson, Nick Chapa, Haydn Bryan and Joe Willert.

The team is traveling to Boston, Massachusetts on Mar. 13-14 to compete in the Hult Prize regionals, a competition hosted by Hult International Business School.

The Hult Prize is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2010 by Ahmad Ashkar, a former master’s of business arts student at Hult and is now the CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation.

Every year, the theme of the competition attempts to solve a world problem. The 2020 Hult Prize challenges the student teams to create and present a business plan that has a positive impact on the environment with every sale completed, dollar earned and decision made, as well as a goal for it to reach at least one million users. The winning team receives $1 million to put their plan into action.

The pitch that won Boise State’s team their ticket to Boston, CultureU, is an app designed to provide cultural information to study abroad students in order to help integrate them and allow them to give a good first impression in their new homes. The app includes features such as specific country information and a place to interact with previous study abroad students.

“An idea always sounds great in your head, until you actually present it, so it’s good to know other people think it’s great as well,” Peterson, a first-semester graduate student studying organizational performance and workplace learning, said.

Peterson came up with the idea while studying abroad in Italy. She asked Nick Chapa, who works in app development, for help and they began to work on creating the app together. After finishing, they entered the app in the mobile app competition held by Boise State Venture College in November 2019.

Tashi Sherpa, a second-year master’s student studying business administration and the director of the Boise State Hult Prize executive committee, approached Peterson and Chapa about entering the app in the Hult Prize competition. Peterson and her team are excited about the possibility of turning the prototype into a tool for students and travelers.

“Going to Boston is going to be a huge networking opportunity. More so than just competing, it’s an opportunity to get to know people, to hear their suggestions for what will work well and benefit us the most, and maybe find connections that are going to help us down the road,” Peterson said. “We keep saying ‘We’re not here to win, we’re just here to learn and have fun.”

Former Boise State students have gone to the Hult regionals before, and even competed internationally in places such as London and Ahu Dhabi. For the past two years, however, no students at Boise State signed up.

“I hope this continues,” Sherpa said. “I hope every year at least one of the students from Boise State takes on this responsibility to have this competition because of the impact that it has, not only on Boise State, but on the world. I think it’s amazing.”

Sherpa wanted to compete in the competition last year, but there was not enough student interest. In order to remain involved this year, he applied to be the campus director of the competition. “The only trade-off is that as a campus director I couldn’t compete,” Sherpa said. “I wanted to be the campus director because I wanted for the next generation of students to have this opportunity.”

Sherpa and his committee carefully selected four individuals to judge the competition. The judges included Mark Bannister, dean of the College of Business and Economics, Ruth Jebe, assistant professor of business law at Boise State, Laura Mathews, associate state director of finance at Idaho SBDC and David McCauley, senior business consultant at Idaho SBDC.

“I think one thing to emphasize, and this sometimes gets lost, is that this was entirely a student-organized and student-run event,” Jebe said. “They were very entrepreneurial themselves. They should very much be commended just for putting this together.”

The Boise State team designed CultureU for students to integrate into other cultures easier when they study abroad. Now that the app has worked through the ranks in two competitions, the team hopes it will continue to wow through the Hult Prize competition.