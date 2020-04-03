COVID-19 cases confirmed in housing on and near Boise State campus

A BroncoAlert distributed to the Boise State community on Thursday, April 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in on-campus student housing and off-campus apartments “where large numbers of students reside.”

“Although it is the responsibility of the local health department to notify individuals they believe are at heightened risk due to exposure to infected individuals, it is incumbent upon all of us to take precautions to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19,” the email, approved by vice president for campus operations and chief operating officer Randi McDermott, says.

The email also urged students to abide by Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

The message did not include further information on the individuals who were diagnosed. Those with questions or concerns about the email should reach out to Boise State’s Emergency Operations Center.

Boise State’s first confirmed campus case was announced to the campus community on Friday, March 20 after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once further information becomes available.