Column: Why Boise State Women’s Basketball needs more respect

Boise State women’s basketball has been a perennial powerhouse in the Mountain West for the last four years. Despite the dominance that the Broncos have imposed on the nation, I feel that they have been severely disrespected on the national level and on campus.

Despite their recent success, Boise State women’s basketball has been hit with questionably low AP rankings, less than impressive March Madness seedings and fewer fans showing up to home games than they deserve.

Words cannot begin to describe the type of success that the team has had in the last four years. However, I would prefer to describe it by the numbers they put up.

Four Mountain West Championships.

Four peating in a conference is not easy. No sport at Boise State has done it since a decade ago when the football team won eight Western Athletic Conference championships in a row between 2002 and 2010.

Typically when a women’s basketball team wins their conference, they are given a seeding somewhere in the one to eight range. Over the last four years, Boise State has entered March as a 13 seed twice (2017, 2019) and was ranked as low as possible at 16 (2018).

I am not the only one who feels that Boise State has been disrespected on Selection Sunday. Last year after a first-round loss to Oregon State, head coach Gordy Presnell had this to say:

“We should have been a higher seed,” Presnell said. “I don’t know about how much negativity I want to talk about. We’re a 38 RPI and we’re 28-4.”

Boise State was handed a 13 seed last year. Little Rock, a 12 seed last year, had an RPI of 60 entering the tournament and was 21-10 overall.

71.3 points per game.

Throw any connotations of women’s basketball being low-scoring that you had out the window. This Bronco squad can put up points alongside the best of them. In the last four years, they have never finished outside the top 25% in team scoring.

100-32 overall record.

If you were not convinced that this team was a legitimate powerhouse before, you should be now. Winning 75.76% over four years is no small accomplishment, but the rankings committee have not found it enough to see the Broncos crack the top 25 during that time.

55-17 conference record.

Dominating the Mountain West is essential when you want to be considered nationally. This is something that Boise State, fans, players and coaches alike have come to learn. Coming from a Group of Five school typically offers less competition than a Power Five school. That being said, UConn, a non-Power Five school has won four of the last seven national championships.

Seven All-Mountain West team players.

Braydey Hodgins, Brooke Phukoa, Jayde Christopher, Marta Hermida and Riley Lupfer have received All-Mountain West team honors, Lupfer doing so three times. Year after year, Boise State women’s basketball has produced for their team and for their fans. The team draws a considerable following, but not as much as their male counterparts. On Nov. 19, 2018, 4,125 fans were in attendance.

This was Boise State women’s basketball’s most attended home game since 2006-07.

“We had been pushing (that game) for months. We did deals with tickets. We did a lot of different things to get people here and it worked,” said junior guard Braydey Hodgins in a 2019 interview with The Arbiter. “But that’s also a lot of time and energy that can’t happen on a two-game-a-week basis.”

There were 10,651 in attendance at the Feb. 16 men’s basketball game against No. 4 San Diego State University.

While Boise State from the outside is known as a football school the women’s basketball team has been dominant. So dominant that in the last four years the team has held the conference championship, won 75.76% of their games, been in the top 25% in scoring and produced some of the best female athletes in the Mountain West.