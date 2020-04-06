Column: Where will Broncos land in the 2020 NFL draft?

The NFL Draft day is set. Despite pushback from owners and fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL league office announced that the draft will be nationally televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The draft kicks off April 23 and will end on April 25.

With the NFL canceling all Pro Days, the combine will have been the last chance for college athletes to impress scouts. Four Boise State Broncos participated in this year’s NFL combine: offensive linemen John Molchon and Ezra Cleveland, wide receiver John Hightower and linebacker Curtis Weaver.

Here is a preview of how I believe Boise State will shake up the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ezra Cleveland, redshirt junior

Boise State has produced five first-round NFL draft picks throughout school history, and Ezra Cleveland looks to be the sixth. Cleveland was the staple on the left side of an offensive line that averaged 34.7 points per game and helped Boise State extend its streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 12.

My prediction: First round, 29th overall, to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans lost offensive tackle Jack Conklin to free agency and signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a $118 million contract. Cleveland looks like a good fit for shoring up the offensive line and protecting the new franchise quarterback.

Curtis Weaver, redshirt junior

Many Boise State fans would like to see Weaver go in the first round. While it is possible, it is more likely that he will fall into the second. Despite recording the most sacks in Mountain West history (34), Weaver did not exactly “wow” scouts at the NFL combine. Weaver’s athleticism and ability to stop the run at the NFL level are in question, and without a pro day to reassure scouts of his abilities, it looks like Weaver is left with letting the film speak for itself.

My prediction: Second round, 59th overall, to the Seattle Seahawks. It looks like the Seahawks are going to let premier pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney walk in free agency, creating a spot on the edge for Weaver. Head coach Pete Carroll loves ends who can create havoc in the backfield.

John Hightower, senior

John Hightower’s time at Boise State can be summed up into two words: highlight reel. Hightower recorded 17 touchdowns in his two years at Boise State. He offers a great run after catch and playmaking but lacks size. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein “would like to see more competitive demeanor on [the]field” from Hightower. Hightower’s versatility on special teams will, without a doubt, give him a leg up on the competition.

Prediction: Fifth round, 179th overall, to the Dallas Cowboys. Would it be an NFL draft if we did not see a Boise State Bronco go to the Cowboys? The Cowboys lack wide receiver depth and leave something to be desired in the return game. With former Bronco Kellen Moore on the coaching staff and Leighton Vander Esch on the other side of the ball, Hightower would fit right in.

John Molcohn, redshirt senior

After receiving a last-minute invite to the combine, Molcohn made the most of it by showing surprising speed and adequate strength. Molcohn does not possess the size of a prototypical lineman but makes up for it in quickness. Against Florida State, he was often knocked off his spot but dominated against lesser conference competition.

Prediction: Seventh round, 241st overall to the New England Patriots. There are a lot of question marks in New England this year. One thing remains constant: Bill Belicheck. Belichick is known for his ability to find hard workers and flip late-round picks into solid starters, so both parties could benefit from this pick.