Column: COVID-19 has led to a chain-reaction of sports cancelations

The past week and a half have been tough, especially if you are a sports fan. COVID-19 led to the NBA season being postponed, March Madness being canceled, all Mountain West spring sports being canceled and just about every other sporting event being postponed or canceled.

But even without sports being played, the sports world keeps moving.

Here are my biggest takeaways from last week:

The New England Patriots’ dynasty is dead (finally)

I have been waiting to say this my entire life: Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot!

Brady is the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady was a Patriot for 20 seasons and over the course of those seasons, the Patriots became a dynasty. Together, Brady and the Patriots went to nine super bowls and won six of them.

Brady owns just about every important record a quarterback could own and is close to breaking a few more. Because of everything he has accomplished, many people say he is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game — I disagree.

Sure, many people are going to celebrate that the dynasty is potentially dead, but there are two interesting things to watch for when the NFL season begins: The world will finally find out if Brady is a system quarterback and we will find out if the Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick is really one of the best coaches or if Brady simply made him look good.

March without the madness

There will be no March Madness for the first time since the tournament was first held in 1939. The tournament was slated to start on March 17, but instead, sports fans and athletes alike felt heartbreak.

When the tournament was canceled, I was disappointed that I would not be watching any basketball for a while, but I quickly thought of the athletes whose seasons were cut short.

Some of these athletes have been waiting their entire life to play in this tournament and right as the tournament was about to begin it was taken away from them. Basketball players are not alone in this.

Many athletes who played spring sports played their last game without knowing it. People are calling for the NCAA to offer redshirts to seniors who had their season cut short. This needs to be done, otherwise, March 2020 will forever be “March Sadness.”

No sports, no jobs

No, I am not talking about the athletes in this context. I am talking about the people that work at the arenas, stadiums and within athletics across the nation.

For many stadium and arena employees, their job was their one source of income. According to CBS, there is not a plan to pay arena workers, but, several team owners and professional athletes have stepped up to cover these costs.

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said he will make sure all arena workers in his stadium are paid. After Cuban’s announcement, many athletes and organizations offered to donate to stadium and arena employees.

Some athletes have stepped up to donate to different causes, such as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who pledged one million meals to Food Lifeline, a food bank in Seattle, Washington.