College City Crawls hosts bar crawl to get into the spooky spirit on Friday the 13th

College City Crawls’ first Halloween themed pub crawl will take place Friday the 13th on Main Street from 8 p.m. to midnight. Nicknamed “The Nightmare on Main Street,” Crawl-O-Ween is suited for those who like to dress up and meet new people.

College City Crawls is a business created earlier this year by Joey Braxton. Alongside him is Diana DeJesus and his sister, as well as founder of the popular Instagram page @boise_bucketlist.

“The overall concept is to bring themed excitement to Boise,” Braxton said.

Crawl-O-Ween is not only intended for the college crowd, but also for anyone looking to make friends on a spooky night. The night will be featuring popular bars along Main Street. Ticket prices start at $20, which includes a signature bar crawl cup, a passport crawl card and pin and a welcome drink. The passport will be marked off at each location that the crawlers visit. Participating bars will also be having drink specials for crawlers.

Some of the participating bars include Silly Burch, Whiskey Bar, Fatty’s, Humping Hannah’s and Tom Grainey’s. More venues, along with the theme, will be announced closer to the crawl date.

Though no one knows what to expect, Ryan Andrews, the general manager at Fatty’s, believes it’ll be a good turnout.

“We love bar crawls because it brings out a variety of people that are different than the usual people we see every weekend. Everyone gets really excited for the event and it’s a positive vibe all around,” Andrews said.

For those under 21, the crawl will cater to everyone by featuring different events for anyone who doesn’t want to go bar to bar.

The goal of the crawl is to complete a passport by visiting each bar. One of the first 100 to do so will receive a free “swag” bag filled with Halloween themed goodies.

In order to get 15 percent off ticket prices, Boise State students can use the code “Early Bronco.”