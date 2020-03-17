City of Boise announces public facilities closures in response to COVID-19

The City of Boise has announced the closure of all public city facilities with the exception of the Boise Airport, effective March 17. This decision follows a series of city and statewide discussions regarding safety and the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Among the entities that will be unavailable to the public are City Hall, all branches of the Boise Public Library and Fort Boise. Also included in the closure are recreation-based buildings, such as Idaho IceWorld and Zoo Boise.

“In response to multiple COVID-19 confirmed cases, the City of Boise joined Ada and Canyon Counties, along with other cities in the Valley in a joint emergency declaration today,” Mayor Lauren McLean wrote in a statement. “This allows us to protect our most vulnerable populations, adds protection for consumers, and enables us all to recover costs we’ll have put into place to protect our staff and the community.”

The closures will remain in place “until further notice,” according to the statement. McLean is also urging community members to postpone events with 50 or more attendees to avoid spreading the virus.

More information can be found on the City of Boise’s coronavirus webpage.

Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Idaho — two cases in Ada County, one in Teton County, one in Blaine County and the most recent in South-Central Idaho — and 270 people have been tested statewide.