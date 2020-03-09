City Go hosts panel to discuss sustainable transportation in Boise

Downtown employees and faculty members of the surrounding Boise area met to discuss their methods of sustainable transportation at an event City Go hosted in the Student Union Building on Feb. 27.

City Go was founded by five different institutions — including Boise State — as the Transportation Management Association (TMA) for downtown Boise. The organization aims to solve transportation issues and pave the way to mobility for Boise. Katie Justice, director of City Go, organized this event to educate the Boise State community on the transportation methods that are available to both students and faculty members.

“Our major goal with City Go [is]to reduce the number of single drive-alone vehicles coming into, out of and around downtown Boise,” Justice said. “We help promote all the different services — bus, bike, shuttle, vanpools and carpools — and provide services to make them easier and more convenient for people to use.”

Justice wants to ensure that students and faculty on campus have all transportation options available to them, especially with the upcoming expansions Boise State has planned.

“For Boise State, it’s really about providing balance and other choices,” Justice said. “There’s a lot less parking than there are students and so providing different choices really [balances]out the system.”

Panel members Jordan Morales, Lisa Brady, Russ Stoddard and Jamee Zahn discussed their experiences with sustainable commuting. As the manager of the Department of Computer Science, Morales had to come up with an alternative way to get around when his department moved downtown in 2016; so he turned to the Bronco Shuttle.

“[Taking the bus] was out of necessity to get to work but it did take sacrifice,” Morales said.

Brady — another member of the panel — works at the YMCA as the director of the Safe Routes to School: A program that urges students to walk and bike to school to guide them towards healthy ways of life. Brady has been commuting via bicycle since the late 1980s when she moved to Boise and continues to advocate for this method of transportation.

“I started bike commuting because I was tired of being in the car,” Brady said. “I was always jealous of everybody who could walk to school or ride their bike to school.”

Russ Stoddard, the founder of Oliver Russell, has also been a bike commuter for decades. During the panel discussion, Stoddard expressed how bike riding serves as more than just a way to get to work.

“Part of the fun of riding a bike is you get to explore and find your own routes and with that, you introduce yourself to entirely new parts of the city,” Stoddard said.

The fourth panel member was Jamee Zahn, who works for the Department of Labor. She shared a different method of sustainable commuting: the vanpool.

Zahn, a mother of three, started using the vanpool to save money. She then talked about her transition from passenger to rotating driver for the vanpool.

“Riding in a vanpool is actually my decompression because I feel like the rest of us can vent about what things happened all day at work and get home and not have to vent,” Zahn said.

Brady and Stoddard expressed some concerns in terms of bicyclists’ safety on the roads as well as pedestrian safety downtown. Brady expressed the demand for a change in the law to push for more space between an automobile and a bicycle when passing.

“Give at least as much as you would another motor vehicle [however]that’s the kind of thing that’s not happening out there for pedestrians or bikes,” Brady said. “That’s the kind of thing we need to move towards in this state.”

Alternative methods of transportation have allowed the panel members to connect with their community in many ways. Taking the bus, for example, gave Morales the opportunity to make new friends and destress from the workday.

“I come home to a very energetic three-year-old and coming home to her after being on the bus is a lot different than if I’m coming home to her after driving a car in traffic […],” Morales said.

This discussion aimed to bring light to other sustainable modes of transportation. Justice, along with the other panel members, wanted to stress the importance of knowing these alternate options close to campus.

“A lot of times […] we are used to driving a vehicle and that’s what we know so the idea of moving to anything else or trying anything else is sometimes overwhelming,” Justice said. “This panel [was]really about providing the [reasons]why people commute in other ways.”

