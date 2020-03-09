Broncos tackle overtime in Mountain West Championship game to defeat Fresno State

Prior to March 4, no Mountain West women’s basketball team had ever won four-straight tournament titles. Boise State decided it was time to change that.

In one of the most nerve-wracking competitions of the Broncos’ season, No. 2 Boise State (24-9) took on No. 1 Fresno State (25-7) in hopes of snagging the four-peat. After the championship game was sent into overtime, which had not occurred in the Mountain West since 2011, the Broncos held on to clinch the title with an 80-76 win.

The Broncos entered the fourth quarter leading 51-45. With just over six minutes remaining, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to tie it up at 64-64. Sophomore Jade Loville (20 points) entered from the Broncos’ bench and brought their lead back up to 69-67.

“Getting the trust from my coach and teammates is everything,” Loville said. “I just wanted to execute for them and step up and let them know that I’m ready. And they’ve just provided me with so much opportunity.”

Senior Braydey Hodgins (20 points) fouled out with three minutes remaining in regulation, followed by senior A’Shanti Coleman (16 points) with 1:16 remaining. This put fans on the edges of their seats; the seniors’ experience and impact in the tournament would no longer be available for the Broncos on the court.

“It was definitely different not being in control on the bench there for the last eight minutes. Felt like the longest eight minutes of my life,” Hodgins said. “But with all we’ve been through, I knew they had my back and they were going to get it done. That’s what I kept reminding [A’Shanti] when she was sitting next to me.”

Coleman went on to win tournament MVP for scoring in double-digits in all three games, including a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double against No. 3 Wyoming.

Two free throws by redshirt junior Mallory McGwire put the Broncos up 71-68, and they were just 13 seconds from the crown. But with eight seconds left, Fresno’s Haley Cavinder, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, sank a 3-pointer to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The Broncos once again looked to Loville, who scored five-straight in the extra frame to put them up 78-73. Fresno went to the line with 4.4 seconds remaining, and Cavinder purposely missed the second free throw in an attempt to fuel another shot.

In what was an arguably controversial finale, Fresno’s Aly Gamez grabbed the rebound and scored, but the basket was waived with less than a second remaining because her foot had slipped out of bounds. During the play, the Bulldogs’ bench called a timeout it did not have, sending senior Riley Lupfer to the line.

Lupfer made one of two free throws, followed by one free throw by senior Jayde Christopher, who was fouled on the inbounds play. With that, the Broncos secured their much-anticipated, record-breaking tournament title.

The Broncos ended the night with 25 assists on 29 field goals, featuring 10 from Christopher. She ended the tournament with 30 assists — the most in tournament history.

Senior Ellie Woerner contributed with 10 points, four assists and eight rebounds. McGwire snagged 13 rebounds and four steals.

Lupfer and Hodgins are now both 12-0 at Mountain West tournaments, having earned the title every year since they joined the team as freshmen.

“[The seniors are] an amazing, amazing group. I just can’t say enough good stuff about them because they mean so much to me personally,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “What they’ve done for our program and for each other and for the university is really pretty remarkable. The seniors had eight chances to win a championship and they won six of them in their careers. That’s pretty good.”

The Broncos became the first team to qualify for the 2020 NCAA Tournament and have since been joined by seven more teams. The tournament’s seeding will be announced on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Last season, the Broncos (28-5) were handed a No. 13 seed with a non-neutral site, and lost in overtime to No. 4 Oregon State (25-7). Boise State has yet to surpass the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which will occur on March 20 and 21.