Broncos Ezra Cleveland, Curtis Weaver and John Hightower drafted into the NFL

The second and third days of the 2020 NFL draft delivered good news to three former Broncos.

Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round on Friday, April 24 as the 58th overall pick.

Cleveland is a two-time All-Mountain West First Team member (2018-19). He started 40 games in three seasons, only missing one game due to an injury. Cleveland was a major factor in an offensive line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher each season from 2017 to 2019.

Cleveland will be reunited with former Bronco running back Alexander Mattison, who was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Defensive end Curtis Weaver and wide receiver John Hightower were selected on the final day of the draft on Saturday, April 25.

The Miami Dolphins traded up to pick Weaver as the No. 164 overall pick. In 2019, Weaver hauled in nine All-American honors and three first-team selections from CBS, The Sporting News and Walter Camp. Weaver finished his career as a Bronco with 34 sacks, which set a Mountain West record and claimed second place all-time for sacks at Boise State.

Weaver is the fourth Bronco to be drafted by the Dolphins, joining running back Jay Ajayi (2015), defensive back Jamar Taylor (2013) and linebacker Lance Sellers (1987).

Hightower was drafted four spots after Weaver by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hightower was an All-Mountain West Second Team player in both wide receiver and kick returner. In his final season, Hightower led the Broncos in receiving yards with 943 and touchdowns with eight. Hightower was the Broncos’ big play-maker. He scored 11 touchdowns which were 40-plus yards during his career as a Bronco.

Hightower is the first Bronco to be drafted by the Eagles.

Boise State has had at least one player drafted for 11 consecutive years, which is tied for 24th nationally.

Two Broncos earn undrafted free agent contracts

Defensive lineman David Moa and offensive lineman John Molchon signed free agent contracts on Saturday, April 25.

Moa signed with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2017 Moa earned All-Mountain West Honors, and to finish his six-year career as a Bronco, Moa had 6.5 tackles for a loss last fall.

Molchon who is a two-time All-Mountain West First Team (2018-19) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 42 games as a Bronco, mostly at the guard position.