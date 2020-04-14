Bronco Sports Rewind: Boise State men’s basketball

Prior to the spring sports cancellations, I was able to cover plenty of different Boise State sports games up until that point. Out of all the sports I covered throughout the 2019-20 school year, men’s basketball games provided some of my most memorable experiences writing for The Arbiter.

On March 12, Boise State University announced that all spring Division I sports would be canceled for the remainder of their respective seasons due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ seasons were cut short due to the NCAA Tournament and NIT Tournament being canceled.

While most communities have orders to stay at home and the future of Boise State sports remains uncertain, basketball fans can reminisce on these standout moments from the 2019-20 season of the Boise State men’s basketball team.

January 18, 2020: Broncos complete unforgettable comeback against Utah State

In my favorite game to cover this year, the Boise State men’s basketball team completed the comeback with an 88-83 win in overtime against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena.

After the Broncos were down 66-48 with 4:10 remaining in regulation, the seats at ExtraMile Arena began to clear out. That did not stop the team from pushing forward and playing until the final buzzer sounded.

In the final four minutes of the game, Boise State produced on the offensive end and switched to a press defense, both of which helped them cut into the Aggies’ lead.

Down the stretch, it was freshman guard RayJ Dennis that gave the Broncos life and sparked the comeback. After not scoring a basket in the entire first half, Dennis finished the night with 19 points, all of which came in the final 3:27 of regulation.

Down 75-70 with 8.9 seconds left in regulation, Dennis made his fourth 3-pointer in a row, and on the following inbound pass, senior guard Justinian Jessup’s steal and layup tied the game at 75-75, forcing it into overtime.

With all the momentum heading into the five-minute overtime, the Broncos kept on with their stifling defense and relentless offense, allowing them to complete the comeback and finish with a thrilling 88-83 victory over the Aggies, in what could fittingly be named the “ExtraMile Miracle.”

January 29, 2020: Boise State and San Jose State pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

On Jan. 26, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash that put the entire world at a loss for words.

Three days later, like many basketball teams of all ages across the nation, the Spartans and the Broncos paid tribute to Bryant.

After the opening tip-off, San Jose State began with an intentional eight-second backcourt violation. After the turnover, Boise State’s Abu Kigab, who wears the number 24 in honor of his love for Bryant, ran the shot clock down to 24 seconds before stepping out of bounds.

These acts of tribute represented honoring Bryant’s two jersey numbers that he wore throughout his illustrious 20-year NBA career.

As I was sitting courtside watching this unravel, I began to notice the impact this had on each and every fan in ExtraMile Arena. It was amazing to see how even in Boise, Idaho in a game between two universities that have no affiliation with Bryant, both teams still paid their respects and all of the fans gave them a standing ovation.

To top off the night, the Broncos handily defeated the Spartans 99-71 which, at the time, was their second victory in a row of 25 or more points.

February 4, 2020: Jessup breaks Mountain West 3-point record

After tying BYU’s Jimmer Fredette with 296 3-pointers on Feb.1 at home against Nevada, Jessup was one triple away from breaking the Mountain West career record for 3-pointers made.

As a fan sitting in the stands, I noticed how much every Boise State fan wanted Jessup to break the record at home. Each fan got on their feet as soon as Jessup touched the ball, but unfortunately, history was going to have to wait for one more game.

Three days later, the Broncos traveled to play the University of Wyoming. In his first 3-point attempt of the night, which came four minutes into the game, Jessup drilled his 297th triple, which finally crowned him as the 3-point record holder in the Mountain West.

To close out the season and his four-year Boise State career, Jessup finished with a total of 325 3-pointers made, which still places him atop the conference record list.

February 16, 2020: Fans pack the house in a sell-out against No. 4 San Diego State

Two weeks after Jessup broke the Mountain West 3-point record, the Broncos were faced with their toughest challenge yet: the undefeated San Diego State Aztecs who were, at the time, ranked fourth in the country.

Boise State is mainly known to be a football school, but for this game specifically, the fans showed up to support and make some noise at ExtraMile Arena. The game was sold out, and a total of 10,651 fans of all ages provided energy that was never before seen or heard at ExtraMile Arena all season long.

Despite losing to the Aztecs 83-65, I still view this game as one to remember.

Since I have been attending Boise State, the Aztecs were the highest nationally ranked team that has ever come to Boise to play basketball.

The crowd atmosphere on that Sunday afternoon was like nothing I have ever seen in my four years attending men’s basketball games.

While their season was cut short, the men’s basketball team provided its fans with highlight plays and unforgettable memories all throughout the year. In the midst of everything that is currently going on in the world, I still cannot wait to see where Bronco men’s hoops ends up next season.