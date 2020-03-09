Breaking: Boise State announces five-year suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity

Boise State’s Office of the Dean of Students announced on Monday, March 9 that Pi Kappa Phi will be suspended for five years. The announcement followed a decision made by the university’s Conduct Hearing Board.

The fraternity was recognized by Boise State in 2014, according to a press release from Boise State Communications. After nearly two years of code and conduct violations, the decision was made to suspend the fraternity.

The fraternity’s specific code and conduct violations are currently unknown.

“Consequences this severe do not come lightly or easily, but all members of our university community have a responsibility to each other to be respectful and safe,” Boise State Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich wrote in the press release.

Boise State officials say that all members of the fraternity remain enrolled at Boise State and will continue to have access to all educational resources needed to achieve their academic goals.