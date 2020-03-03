Boise State’s student government works on plan to change structure to include more student voices

A constitutional convention was presented to the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) assembly on Feb. 27 with regards to forming a committee to discuss adding changes to the ASBSU code. Currently being discussed is a change to the structure of ASBSU and the plan is being outlined by Reegan Jacobson, ASBSU’s ethics officer.

The current structure of ASBSU is made up of two branches: the executive team, consisting of a president, vice president and different officers, and the student assembly, the branch under the executive team comprised of 22 students selected by ASBSU’s vice president, according to Jacobson.

“Essentially, the real big change that we’re focusing on is there have been concerns from assembly members about the selection process for assembly,” Jacobson said. “Where it’s like executive members just appoint people for the positions and it doesn’t make any sense because they’re supposed to be the check on [the executive team]. And if [there is no check]we can just appoint whoever we want. We have all the power.”

Currently, assembly students represent different aspects of the university whether it is housing, athletics or the honors college, according to Jacobson. Students apply for assembly positions at the beginning of each semester and the vice president makes the final selection.

With the new ideas Jacobson is working on, he hopes to add more checks and balances to the layout. Additional checks and balances would allow the assembly to have the power to stop a bill or resolution the executive team decides to pass, as well as allowing the executive team to have a certain amount of power to overrule the other branches’ decisions.

In order to add the ability to check another branch, Jacobson presented the concept of giving assembly its own branches, paralleling a set-up the University of Idaho has currently. The branches would include the student senate, which would be two student representatives from each college and a general assembly comprised of students from different areas on campus.

“The main focus is going to be taking away legislative power from exec and making it just the assembly and the senate that would create resolutions, create bills and then it’s on exec to execute what [assembly and senate]want,” Jacobson said.

Another reason for the change is to increase the number of students who can be involved. Student assembly would be student population-based, for every 1,000 students, there would be one representative.

“[ASBSU] could very easily have self-interest and just want to do whatever we want, and the check on us is very low because we have a hand in selecting the people that are supposed to be checking us,” Jacobson said. “I think a lot of it is going to be an accountability aspect and this also allows us to expand because more people can be involved.”

The Student Involvement and Leadership Center (SILC) works to support ASBSU and their plans for helping Boise State students, according to Charlie Varland, the director of Student Involvement and Leadership and advisor to the executive team.

“From my perspective, as an advisor, I have seen ASBSU evolve to meet the changing needs of students at Boise State University. Because today’s students at Boise State in 2020 are very different from the students that were here in 2008,” Varland said.

The constitutional convention passed in assembly, and the convention will be comprised of the ASBSU president selecting two students not affiliated with ASBSU and three representatives from the executive team. The funding board will then appoint two students and the vice president will choose three assembly members, according to ASBSU president Kaleb Smith.

“I don’t want our student government to get bogged down by thinking they’re a government,” Smith said. “Because we really are a student advocacy group and I don’t want to change something into this bureaucracy that everything can get mixed up in when in reality, we’re supposed to be supporting and advocating for students.”

Now that the convention is being assembled, Jacobson will work with the team to finalize a plan within the next few weeks that will then be put on the ballot during election voting on March 17. If the constitution change passes, the executive positions will most likely stay the same but differ in their title with slight changes to their role, according to Jacobson.

“I think that the biggest thing [we want]is accountability and legitimacy because my hope coming out of this is that we’re going to emphasize more that our resolutions are essentially our student’s voice,” Jacobson said.