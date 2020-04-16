Boise State’s new student orientations to be conducted online this summer

Boise State’s New Student Programs has unveiled plans to conduct summer orientations for first-year and transfer students virtually this year. The new information comes after news that the university will be suspending most on-campus events until July 5.

According to the New Student Programs website, students can expect much of the same information without being on campus.

Through virtual orientations, students will be able to get academic advising and register for classes, financial aid information, information about on-campus housing, other services and life as a college student.

Students will still have a designated orientation leader that will guide them virtually. Families can also attend Virtual Bronco Family Orientation for no cost.

Last month, Boise State announced it would be going digital for the remainder of the semester in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Since then, the university has taken further measures, such as limiting who may work on campus and having students move out of on-campus housing.