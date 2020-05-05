Boise State’s new cycling club faces the impact of the coronavirus

Due to the impact of the coronavirus on schools across the nation, athletes and competitors have been greatly affected by the shutdowns. With Boise State transitioning to online classes on March 16, sports and clubs have had to adjust to a new way of hosting and maintaining activities.

This includes Boise State’s newest club sport: cycling. The club has had to adjust training as a team through independent rides and creative ways to raise money.

Team members cannot go on official club rides or hold meetings that would have prepared them for race season, according to Parker Whitehair, president of the cycling club, who started the club in the fall of 2019.

Currently, the cycling club has 24 members, but the number of those competing is still to be determined since they do not yet have an official roster.

“The club officially started last fall semester,” said Whitehair. “I had been talking with some friends about starting the club several months before that but never got around to doing it until fall 2019.”

The university shutdown has impacted the club in numerous ways. Members are unable to hold official club rides or team meetings, nor can they work concessions at Boise State athletic events to raise money for the club.

The team is still searching for other sources of income so that they can attend several mountain bike races in the fall.

“Practicing will look a little different for every person depending on where they live and what they have access to,” said Gus Driscoll, junior cyclist and mechanical engineering major. “Everyone should be taking it easy in the sense of not pushing hard in a way that could cause a crash and a big injury.”

Before classes transitioned to fully online, the team was doing a lot of work behind the scenes to build the club up by partnering with Jared Cox, associate director of programs and communication at Campus Recreation.

Once the team officially starts holding races, club fees will be accepted from members. The dues will go towards buying jerseys, race entry fees, travel expenses and USA Cycling licenses.

The club had their first official club ride on March 13, the same day Boise State announced classes would be online for the rest of the semester.

“This is a great time to log in a lot of long rides to build endurance, as well as get in some home exercises to build strength,” Driscoll said.

The team is focused on growing the club and aims to begin in the fall of 2020. They are planning on racing mountain bikes in the Inter-Mountain Collegiate Cycling Conference, which is based out of Utah. The club also hopes to join the Northwest Collegiate Cycling Conference for road bike racing in the spring semesters.

“We would also like to build the club up even more, to the point where we have multiple sponsors and are a big enough player in the collegiate cycling field that we attract athletes from around the country to attend Boise State for the cycling club,” Whitehair said.

Since Boise is a well-known cycling city, the team is passionate about bringing cycling to campus and are looking forward to the impact that it could potentially have, according to Whitehair.

“I think as a whole, the club really wants to have a good time riding bikes,” Driscoll said. “In the next year, we can expect to do some mountain racing in the fall at a couple of different schools and get some experience racing as a whole. There will be a lot of learning this year for those who haven’t raced and also a lot of fun for everyone on the team.”