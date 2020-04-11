Boise State’s children’s center closes its doors until the end of the semester

The Boise State Children’s Center closed its doors until the end of the semester due to the recent complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing local students and faculty who relied on the facility to find childcare elsewhere.

Not only has Boise State’s Children’s Center closed down, but other daycare and private education facilities have also discontinued their services, which has affected students and many more in the surrounding Boise community.

Maria Eldredge, a Boise State student in her professional year and an intern at Sherman Elementary in Nampa, has been dealing with the challenges of campus closing, among many other facility closures that have impacted her and her daughters’ lives.

“[Having my daughters around] has made it really difficult for me to concentrate,” Eldredge said. “I am trying to provide my [youngest]with educational activities […] to keep her learning going while I was helping my own students.”

Eldredge has two daughters, ages five and 15, who have been affected by their own schools closing which has made Eldredge’s work and personal life very difficult to balance.

“I [am]also trying to complete my own homework for Boise State,” Eldredge said. “It has been really difficult trying to balance that.”

Aside from the challenges Eldredge faces regarding her internship, her schoolwork and her daughters’ needs, she did have some positive thoughts regarding campus closing.

“It’s been pretty beneficial for me for the campus to move online just because I do live in Nampa, but I feel like it has definitely made a lot of my homework assignments a little trickier since we haven’t been able to meet face to face,” Eldredge said.

Aside from Eldredge’s experience with campus closures, many faculty and staff members of the Boise State community have been facing obstacles as well.

Cindy Benavente is a graduate student for the master’s in education program with a major in early childhood special education. She has been a preschool lead teacher at the Children’s Center since 2015.

The switch from working at the center in person to working for the center online has been challenging for Benavente, as it has been difficult to adjust to no longer seeing the children and their families in person anymore.

“I really do miss each of my classroom families,” Benavente wrote in an email. “It’s different not waking up and going to work and seeing each of my students walk in with smiles on their faces.”

Given that the center is closed until the end of the semester, Benavente has started to work from home to continue providing for the children and their families via Zoom.

“Currently, I’m working from home and still continue to provide resources to my families,” Benavente wrote. “I’ve also been sharing lots of read-alouds and having occasional Zoom dates with a few of the [children]so I am very grateful for the technology we have these days.”

Deb Carter, the interim associate dean for undergraduate studies at the College of Education, works with the Children’s Center and advises others to focus on what is important rather than stressing about what may come.

“My recommendations to students and faculty who are working to adjust to this shift to online classes should focus on perspective, communication, routines and grace,” Carter wrote in an email. “As we seek to juggle work and school commitments, we must not sacrifice our mental health and well-being or that of our loved ones.”

Although the center has closed, tuition has been reimbursed to the families who paid for April and May and teachers are still being paid. The teachers at the center continue to send the [children’s] families educational plans to introduce and guide them along the new “homeschooling” process.

“We provide weekly family plans that are completed by the teachers at the Children’s Center that include activities and resources that families can utilize so they can replicate the same school environment at home,” Benavente wrote.

Focusing on primary adjustments made to the Children Center, Carter highlights the biggest change which includes the shift to virtual work. This newly introduced technology is not only unfamiliar to the families, but also to the teachers running the Children’s Center.

“This is a significant change for the early educators who are used to spending their days with young children in their classroom,” Carter wrote. “This has required them to be flexible and innovative and consider how they can support children and families via distance.”

The Children’s Center’s closure has made it difficult for those who attend the university, but the Boise State community is working together to ensure everyone’s success for the final weeks of this school year.

“Communication is essential during this time and I strongly encourage students and faculty to communicate openly and proactively regarding their questions, concerns and needs,” Carter wrote. “Establishing consistent and effective routines can help us and those around us get through the day.