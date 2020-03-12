Boise State’s Alpine Club looks to utilize new climbing gym

Two years after the close of Urban Ascent, a local climbing gym used often by the Treasure Valley climbing community, eight of its members have come together to create the Commons climbing gym on the Boise bench. The gym opened its doors on Feb. 22 as Boise’s only full-service climbing gym.

The Commons offers lead climbing and top roping on its 45-foot-tall walls, 63 different rope lines and has bouldering, a moon board, a tread wall, a speed wall, yoga and, eventually, it will offer Tai Chi classes and swing dancing. The gym, according to Scott Dewalt, co-owner of the Commons, will focus on building a sense of community and safety amongst Boise rock climbers.

“[Urban Ascent] wasn’t a big factory gym,” Dewalt said. “Not like a chain or franchise that just comes up and is impersonal, cold, sterile, shiny, new and it’s just there to make money. That was never our philosophy at Urban. I just wanted an affordable place that wasn’t about money, but it was all about the community. A place where you come in and you want to hang out.”

The Commons is hoping to fill the void that was left in the climbing community following the close of Urban Ascent. The new gym is owned and built by people from Urban’s community and has since seen the return of many familiar faces. The Commons also has lots of room for Boise’s quickly expanding community, according to Clinton Colwell, co-owner of The Commons.

The gym teaches all new climbers how to belay before they climb and is also planning on teaching a variety of levels of skills.

“There is no learning curve in climbing, I would say there is a learning cliff. You get one mistake usually,” Colwell said. “There are subtle things that unless you get appropriate training you will miss, and they will crop up in the very worst of times.”

About half of all climbers that come to a gym will end up climbing outdoors, according to Dewalt.

“So, we sort of feel a responsibility to those people that come into try and teach them habits that they will carry outdoors,” Dewalt said.

Boise State’s Alpine Club is looking to utilize the new gym, according to Grant Breidenbach, the incoming president of the club. An indoor climbing gym like The Commons offers an opportunity for Breidenbach to work on building community and safety awareness amongst club members, before entering an outdoor climbing environment.

“We are looking to build a collegiate climbing community centered around risk management, education and fun,” Breidenbach said. “And in that order too, risk management being the most important education, then fun. And that seems like it aligns really well with what The Commons is trying to create.”

The Alpine Club is a place that welcomes anyone excited about the outdoors and it is open to all levels of climbers including those with no prior experience, according to Breidenbach.

