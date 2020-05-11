Boise State women’s basketball year in review

It was yet another exciting season for the Boise State women’s basketball team. The Broncos played a tough season and finished strong with a four-peat in the Mountain West Championship tournament.

On March 12, Boise State University announced that all remaining Division I sports seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This led to the men’s and women’s basketball seasons being cut short due to the NCAA Tournament and National Invitation Tournament being canceled.

Boise State fans and athletes were left unsatisfied and the fate of the upcoming fall sports seasons remains unknown. In the meantime, fans can reminisce on the following highlights of the women’s basketball 2019-20 season.

January 11, 2020: versus San Diego State

Boise State made a game-changing comeback in the second half against San Diego State.

The Broncos brought a 29-14 lead in the second quarter and scored a season-high matching 40 points in the 86-72 win.

Jayde Loville, Ellie Woerner and Rachel Bowers brought out a triple threat against the Aztecs and scored all 40 bench points on 15-for-22 shooting, including 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the second quarter.

This game was a career day for Loville, who scored 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Loville brought the heat throughout the entire game, especially in the fourth when she scored 11 of the first 13 points in the final quarter.

February 12, 2020: at Air Force

On Feb. 12, the Broncos battled against Air Force for the win and came out on top.

The Broncos opened the game on a 7-0 run and got the lead to 16-2 to force an Air Force timeout with 4:28 to go in the first quarter.

Boise State led an 18-point lead against the Falcon up until the third quarter, the Falcons refused to let up and fought to close the quarter, making the score a close 59-57.

In the fourth quarter, the Falcons managed to bring the score to a tie of 61-61 with 4:37 left in the game. However, Riley Lupfer did not let that last long, hitting her sixth 3-pointer of the game.

From there, the Broncos gave no mercy, as A’Shanti Coleman finished the game scoring 7 of the final 11 points, finishing the score with a win at 74-69.

February 24, 2020: versus UNLV

The Broncos’ seniors carried their team against UNLV with an 81-52 win on Senior Day.

This win put the Broncos at the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, as they finished the conference season at 13-5.

Collectively, four seniors scored 58 of the team’s 81 points.

Coleman scored a career-high 22-points with 10 rebounds. This marked her third-straight 20-point game and third double-double of the season.

Lupfer finished with 18 points, going 5-for-8 from deep and 6-for-10 overall. Braydey Hodgins pushed 14 points as Jayde Christopher passed out eight assists.

Head coach Gordy Presnell gave each of the five active seniors a chance to play with only four minutes left. The Broncos were up 31 and Woerner was first to enter, with 3:53 on the clock.

It was an emotional day for all six seniors, as they took their few final moments reminiscing at midcourt together in the ExtraMile Arena.

March 5, 2020: Mountain West Championship versus Fresno State

Boise State became the first team to make the 2020 Division 1 NCAA Tournament after battling the Fresno State Bulldogs to win the Mountain West Championship.

Loville was on fire that night, scoring 20 points off the bench including a tie-breaking jumper in the lane with 1:32 left.

Loville followed up with a layup with 40.3 seconds remaining and a free throw at 11.2 seconds left, bringing the score to 78-73.

Hodgins scored 20-points and Coleman put up 16; however, both fouled out in the fourth quarter. Woerner came off the bench and contributed 10 points and Mallory Mcgwire snagged 13 rebounds in the third quarter.

In overtime, the Broncos stood their ground.

Keeping the crowd on their feet, Lupfer, with just seconds on the clock, made one of two of her free throws and Christopher, making hers with only .2 seconds left, brought the score to a finish of 80-76.

Due to the current pandemic, the women’s basketball team was canceled for the remainder of the season. However, the team left their fans with exciting highlights and memories throughout the season.