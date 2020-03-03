Boise State women’s basketball progresses to the Mountain West Championship finals after downing Wyoming

The Boise State women’s basketball team defeated Wyoming 79-71 in the Mountain West Championship semifinals in Las Vegas, advancing to the final game in pursuit of their fourth-consecutive tournament title.

The Broncos started the game off with a score of 15-15 to end the first quarter and pushed to break away with a 44-32 halftime lead.

There was never a moment in the game when the Broncos let up; they battled back and forth in the first two quarters for the lead, then held on even as it slipped to five points in the fourth quarter.

Boise State played with fire, consistency and speed and came out on top with a score of 79-71.

“It was real positive, and we just went out and executed pretty well,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “And then I thought Braydey was outstanding at the free-throw line, a lot of pressure on when they were trying to close the gap.”

Senior A’Shanti Coleman, a starting forward, finished with 20 points total — her fifth-straight 20-point game.

There was no doubt that Coleman’s teammates would fight alongside her to finish the game strong. Riley Lupfer knocked out 13 points, while Braydey Hodgins and Mallory McGwire pushed 10 points each. Jade Loville was able to put up 12 points from the bench in her 21 minutes of playing time.

“My teammates were encouraging me because, sometimes, I tend to focus on the shots that I miss,” Coleman said. “But overall, we were just working well with each other, the chemistry. Finding people [and]the shots, like getting Riley shots, Braydey telling Jayde to take the ball down into the paint because no one can guard her. I believe we did pretty well.”

This will be the team’s fourth consecutive time appearing in the Mountain West finals, and they will face Fresno State, the No. 1 seed.

“Yes, we’ve been here three times before,” Lupfer said. “But we always know that Fresno is a very good team and there’s a reason they’re number one.”

Boise State lost to Fresno State on Jan. 5 at ExtraMile Arena after losing a 17-point lead to finish with a final score of 80-85. The Broncos have not faced the conference-leading Bulldogs since, putting Boise State in a challenging spot for the championship title.

“We’re definitely looking forward to that second go-around because we only played them once,” Coleman said. “I definitely think that we shouldn’t have let that slip. So losing that game, it really did hurt us, because there’s some things we need to work on and I think we will work on it tomorrow in practice and then in scout and film. So I think we’ll be able to get it down.”

The Broncos will play for the championship on March 4 at 9:00 p.m. MT.