Boise State women’s basketball defeats the Falcons, advances to Mountain West semifinals

The Boise State Broncos have advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship tournament after defeating the Air Force Falcons 73-50 on March 2.

“Our kids were really prepared and ready to play,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “They obviously want to do some good things here.”

Initially, the two teams were neck-and-neck as the Broncos were inconsistent on offense. But after a 16-14 performance in the first quarter, the Broncos put their foot on the gas and did not take it off.

The momentum switched in the second quarter when Boise State showed dominance on both sides of the ball, establishing a 39-21 lead – a lead that would cushion their play for the rest of the game.

Throughout the entire game, the Broncos gave their opponents very little time to breathe as they ran the ball across the court at full speed. Knowing the Falcons had played four other games this week, Presnell utilized the run game to win a stamina battle against a team with little rest.

“We felt like if we just grinded it out, grinded it out, sooner or later we can make some runs and we did that,” Presnell said.

Presnell specifically thanked redshirt senior forward A’Shanti Coleman for keeping the Falcons on their toes, as she scored her career high of 23 points, marking her fourth-straight 20-point game.

Coleman described how her recent success stems from the desire for a strong finish to her college career.

“Games [are]are running out and my senior year is almost coming to an end, so you might as well go out and give it your all,” Coleman said.

Alongside Coleman, redshirt senior point guard Jayde Christopher was also very active in minimizing the Falcons’ ball possession. Not only did Christopher force four turnovers and score 12 points, but she also set the Mountain West single-season assist record with her 257th assist of the season.

“I like passing the ball a lot, as you can see, and my teammates like it too,” Christopher said. “I think it’s just very important to make sure that I get other people involved, as well as myself.”

The No. 2 seeded Broncos will play in the tournament semifinals on March 3 at 9:30 p.m. MT, where they hope to maintain their momentum against No. 3 Wyoming.

“We’ll look forward to tomorrow night,” Presnell said. “We’ll prepare for whoever we’re supposed to and, hopefully, we do the best job we can.”